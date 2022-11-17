Clarivate Partners with IPwe to Enhance AI and Blockchain Patent Solutions Partnership to lead the digital transformation of intellectual property and intangible assets by leveraging Clarivate data to power IPwe’s Smart Intangible Asset Management platform.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with IPwe Inc., a leader in blockchain technology that provides smart solutions for the management of intangible assets through data-driven recommendations. The vision of this partnership is to enable Clarivate and IPwe customers to accelerate innovation through accessing uniquely curated patent data from Clarivate within IPwe’s artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, and blockchain technology platform.



AI and Blockchain are transforming innovation for business leaders from patent offices, enterprises of all sizes, and universities. Through this strategic partnership, Clarivate will provide its world-leading patent data set to enable IPwe to further strengthen its next-generation AI and blockchain solutions for the digital transformation of IP. Combining best-in-class datasets from Clarivate with IPwe’s Smart Intangible Asset Management platform, this partnership will allow customers to validate their patent portfolio, acting as a single source of truth for data related to these critical assets.



IPwe is creating NFTs and tokenizing patents and other intangible assets into digital assets. The tokenization of intellectual property makes it easier to track, license, commercialize and transact, with verified information, less transactional friction and greater transparency that will encourage adoption and commercial opportunity. Combined with the power of Clarivate data to facilitate innovative blockchain solutions, IPwe will help enhance data accuracy and facilitate the growth of the global IP transaction market.



Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer of Clarivate, said: “The IP industry is undergoing a tremendous digital transformation and blockchain will play a critical role in this shift. IPwe is leading the way when it comes to blockchain technology around smart intangible asset management. At Clarivate, we are committed to continual innovation and we are very excited to partner with IPwe to offer full transparency in patent identification and ownership, supporting the next generation of IP management.”



“Our partnership with Clarivate powers our Smart Intangible Asset Management platform with what we believe is the largest, best and most reliable curated intellectual property database in the world. This will enable us to access robust data sets that will power IPwe solutions that our customers can then utilize, providing greater transparency, transactional efficiency and enhanced commercial opportunity. Leveraging Clarivate’s data sets and IPwe’s technology is game changing for the IP ecosystem and innovation business leaders,” said Erich Spangenberg, CEO of IPwe.



About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world’s most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Professional Services and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & Technology. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise.

clarivate.com



About IPwe

Founded in 2018, IPwe is a global platform leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology around smart intangible asset management. IPwe is expanding traditional IP markets by increasing transparency with clear and verifiable metrics to lower costs and enhance value and returns. Through IPwe, everyone from startups to large enterprises, business and financial executives to IP experts, can collaborate on a business, technical, legal, or financial level to enhance efficiency, value, opportunities, and innovation to better manage their intangible assets. To learn more about IPwe’s Smart Intangible Asset Management platform and IPwe Digital Assets, please visit ipwe.com



