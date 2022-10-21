Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Cion Digital Launches Wealth Advisor Lending Platform

Cion Digital technology will equip wealth management firms and RIAs with curated loan offers and streamlined application and approval processes from within existing advisor portals.


Cion Digital, developers of the first enterprise SaaS blockchain orchestration and payments platform, today announced the company is expanding their operations to offer their suite of services to a broader portion of the financial services and retail sectors. Through this expansion, Cion Digital will broaden the asset classes they support through their lending platform to include traditional asset and securities backed financial products in addition to crypto assets with the launch of the new Advisor Lending Platform.

Cion’s new platform connects wealth management firms and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) directly to banks and other lenders. The platform bridges the gap between banks and other lending institutions’ largely manually driven investment management processes and the needs of wealth advisors to provide their clients with a comprehensive and fully-integrated digital offering.

The Advisor Lending Platform automatically generates and curates a wide selection of high-value, low risk loans from participating lenders based on borrower needs, financial situation, and the lender’s minimum credit requirements. This is achieved through Cion’s extensive connections with bank lenders as well as various major DeFi protocols. Cion’s loan platform will support a wide range of loan types with various collateralized assets that include digital assets, securities, bonds, and real estate.

“We’re excited to announce the expansion of our services to encompass a broader portion of the financial sector,” said Snehal Fulzele, Founder & CEO of Cion Digital. “Our lending platforms have been built with scalability and usability as our primary focus, and we are excited to be able to offer our products to a larger audience who can now take advantage of a wider range of loan and payment options when borrowing or transacting online. With this phase of our growth now complete, Cion Digital is well positioned to further help companies strengthen their customer relationships by curating and processing the right lending and payments products based on their individual needs.”

Cion Digital’s Advisor Lending Platform streamlines the loan application process from within the advisor’s existing advisor portal platform, equipping wealth managers with the tools to meet increased client demand more effectively for greater transparency around offered products, service levels, fee structures, and easy access to real-time information and loan rates. The new platform enables wealth management firms and RIAs to provide a holistic solution that better meets client needs for more personalised service, a competitive array of products, and higher levels of transparency.

Cion Digital also announced today the finalizing of an agreement with Bank 34, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bancorp 34, Inc. [OTCQB: BCTF]. Founded in 1934, Bank 34 has four full-service community bank branches, in New Mexico and Arizona.

“We’re excited to work with Cion Digital which will enable us to proactively offer a wider selection of loan products to wealth management firms and RIAs,” said Kevin Cutter, Chief Lending Officer of Bank 34. “Integration with the Advisor Lending Platform also provides us with greater efficiencies by streamlining the entire offer and approval process end-to-end.”

In addition to the Advisor Lending Platform, Cion Digital’s technology and services also include a turnkey Payments Platform that provides retailers with the ability to offer their customers alternative payment methods, and a Crypto Lending Platform that connects digital asset holders to various major DeFi protocols to offer crypto-collateralized loans.

About Cion Digital
Cion Digital’s intelligent curation platform delivers turnkey lending solutions for companies who want to strengthen and expand customer relationships by offering products that make access to financial wellness a reality.
Our lending platforms connect customers to the right solutions based on their currency and asset preferences, needs and financial objectives. Through data analytics, we determine and present the best loan offers provided by our network of lenders and instantly submit application information for immediate processing and decisioning. We support a wide range of loan types and collateralized assets including securities and cryptocurrency.
https://www.ciondigital.com/wealth-advisor-lending-platform

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

