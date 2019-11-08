Chine : une impulsion du crédit positive pour la première fois depuis deux ans

articles liés
-
Paris supplante Londres et devient la 1ère destination mondiale pour les capitaux étrangers
-
B&Capital lève 217 millions d’euros et se positionne comme l’acteur financier au service de la métamorphose des entreprises
-
Urania Therapeutics lève 3,5 millions d'euros en amorçage
-
Linklaters conseille la Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement dans le cadre de son émission obligataire de 830 millions de dollars U.S
-
Marchés financiers : est-il raisonnable de danser sur un volcan ?
Les économistes de Saxo Bank viennent de mettre à jour leur indicateur avancé exclusif pour l'économie chinoise, ce qui confirme leur vision positive de l'économie mondiale. En effet, l’impulsion du crédit de la Chine revient en territoire positif pour la première fois depuis le quatrième trimestre 2017, ce qui est certainement l’une des nouvelles macroéconomiques les plus importantes de ces derniers mois, puisque nous pourrions voir des effets positifs à l’échelle mondiale au cours de l’année prochaine.
Vous trouverez ci-dessous, en anglais, la totalité de l’analyse de Christopher Dembik sur la Chine.
China credit impulse, which leads the real economy by 9 to 12 months, is moving back to positive territory, currently running at minus 0.4% of GDP (chart below). We expect that China credit impulse will turn positive in coming months for the first time since Q4 2017. This is certainly one of the most important macroeconomic news of the past months. As China represents roughly 1/3 of global growth impulse, if credit pulse turns positive, we could see the constructive global ripple effects in the course of next year.
That being said, we acknowledge that China credit impulse transmission still needs to fully deliver, but we are getting more and more optimistic as a growing number of upbeat credit data over the past months tend to underline that credit push is finally transmitted to the real economy.
Since the beginning of the year, the PBoC has implemented various measures targeted to improve monetary policy transmission in a bid to prop up bank credit for SMEs, such as requiring that large banks increase SMEs loans and cut average financing costs, or cutting RRR of medium and small banks. It seems that these efforts are now beginning to bear fruit. The latest credit data released by the PBoC underscore a pick-up in medium- and long-term corporate loans to a total of 1.01 trillion yuan.
Credit transmission into GDP growth is still too slow, as some banks are saddled with bad debts which creates credit misallocation, notably fueling the property bubble, but the ongoing process, which is a long-term job, is encouraging.
Vous trouverez ci-dessous, en anglais, la totalité de l’analyse de Christopher Dembik sur la Chine.
China credit impulse, which leads the real economy by 9 to 12 months, is moving back to positive territory, currently running at minus 0.4% of GDP (chart below). We expect that China credit impulse will turn positive in coming months for the first time since Q4 2017. This is certainly one of the most important macroeconomic news of the past months. As China represents roughly 1/3 of global growth impulse, if credit pulse turns positive, we could see the constructive global ripple effects in the course of next year.
That being said, we acknowledge that China credit impulse transmission still needs to fully deliver, but we are getting more and more optimistic as a growing number of upbeat credit data over the past months tend to underline that credit push is finally transmitted to the real economy.
Since the beginning of the year, the PBoC has implemented various measures targeted to improve monetary policy transmission in a bid to prop up bank credit for SMEs, such as requiring that large banks increase SMEs loans and cut average financing costs, or cutting RRR of medium and small banks. It seems that these efforts are now beginning to bear fruit. The latest credit data released by the PBoC underscore a pick-up in medium- and long-term corporate loans to a total of 1.01 trillion yuan.
Credit transmission into GDP growth is still too slow, as some banks are saddled with bad debts which creates credit misallocation, notably fueling the property bubble, but the ongoing process, which is a long-term job, is encouraging.
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.