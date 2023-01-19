Chief Financial Officer - Infrastructure Fund

THE ROLE

The client is looking to appoint an experienced and reliable Chief Financial Officer. The CFO

will be reporting directly to the CEO and the board of directors of the company and will play a

significant role in architecting the platform strategy.



Key operational and financial performance metrics will need to be followed to monitor the progress and maintain alignment with the shareholders’ vision as platform develops.











KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Work with CEO and board to develop best-practice financial and operational reporting structures; expected to act as a balanced advisor and representative to act in the best interest of the company.

• Develop and oversee a robust financial control framework, designed with flexibility whilst scaling.

• Accountability for P&L and responsibility to manage all FP&A, budgeting and forecasting activity.

• Lead a high performing finance team to support function activity.

• Hold responsibility to liaise with third party stakeholders, e.g. investors, financing banks, advisors, auditors, industrial partners (incl. for reporting and Q&A matters).

• Optimize financial structure and manage the financing strategy.

• Oversee development and annual update of VIF business plan and quarterly internal valuations.

• Lead on refinancing of project debt to optimize financial structure through ongoing development.



CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS

• At least 10 years’ experience in the broader infrastructure sector as a financial leader; preference for experience as a CFO, either of a group or large division/business unit.

• Proven track record of delivering consistent results; ideally in a PE-backed environment and able to demonstrate fluency in translating a PE strategy to portfolio company.

• Experience in financing/refinancing infrastructure projects.

• Track record of building high performing teams; can demonstrate examples of developing others and creating opportunities for development.

• Excellent collaboration skills and communication ability with experience working in France; will be able to speak fluent French and English.

• Robust financial modelling skills is a must



CONTACT

Claude Calmon - claude@calmonpartners.com



About Calmon Partners Executive Search:

Founded in 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search is a headhunting firm specialized in the financial industry. With a background in finance, our teams accompany our clients - Investment Funds, Family Offices, Banks, Advisors & Firms, Management Boards – enhancing their expertise in France and abroad.

Based in Paris and Geneva, our experts establish their mission on a strong relationship of confidence between clients and candidates respecting their values.

Calmon Partners Executive Search is a subsidiary of Calmon Partners Group.

www.calmonpartners.com





