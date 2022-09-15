Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

CfC St. Moritz to Return In January 2023, Partnering with the Algorand Foundation

The exclusive event will be held between the 11th and 13th of January 2023 in the luxurious Suvretta House St. Moritz, with speakers from Cornell University, Grayscale, Bitstamp, CME Group, CIRCLE and more.


CfC St. Moritz to Return In January 2023, Partnering with the Algorand Foundation
The CfC St. Moritz (Crypto Finance Conference), the intimate international investor conference in the private and unique setting of the Swiss Alps, returns to the Suvretta House St. Moritz from 11th to 13th of January 2023. The CfC St. Moritz has also announced the Algorand Foundation as the conference’s premier partner. The Algorand Foundation, the group developing the Algorand blockchain ecosystem, will support the conference over the next three years in its bid to enable education, connection and collaboration.

Staci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation, said, “We are pleased to be a strategic partner of the CfC St. Moritz on this preeminent event. This conference sets itself apart by the quality of speakers and attendees, its small size, and the substance of the conversations. Investors appreciate the ‘no sales’ environment, and all attendees come away feeling like they have learned a lot and made important connections. Interest in Initiatives like the CfC St. Moritz demonstrates the growing impact the digital asset industry is having on the world of traditional finance.”

Nicolo Stöhr, CEO of the CfC St. Moritz, said, “Since the first installment of the CfC St. Moritz in 2018, our aim has been to provide a trusted platform where investors from traditional finance and digital finance can come together with leading and relevant enterprises, government representatives, regulators, traditional banks and central banks, to discover new opportunities. The Algorand blockchain brings security and scale with a low carbon footprint, and the collaboration with the Algorand Foundation marks a new era for the conference, one that will highlight the potential for the digital asset ecosystem to tackle problems of global scale and for our event to have a global influence across a range of industries.”

In addition to Staci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation, other speakers for the CfC St. Moritz 2023 will include Eswar Prasad, Meltem Demirors, Michael Sonnenshein, Ambre Soubiran, Anthony Scaramucci and many more.

By partnering with the CfC St. Moritz, the Algorand Foundation will support various agenda items at the event, from the bespoke social activations taking place, to a panel discussion delving into the biggest conversation points impacting the traditional and newly emerging financial sectors.

Each year, the CfC St. Moritz attracts a maximum of 250 carefully selected international investors, family offices, funds and decision makers from both the traditional and the new world of finance in the picturesque Swiss Alps. For three days, opinion leaders and high-ranking representatives from governmental and supranational bodies, the private sector, academia and decentralized organizations exchange their knowledge on digital assets, blockchain and traditional finance.

About CfC St. Moritz
The CfC St. Moritz is an intimate international conference for hand-picked opinion leaders and investors in the private and unique setting of the Swiss Alps. The annual application-only conference fosters a culture of genuine connection and deliberately admits a maximum of only 250 international UHNWI, family offices, funds, and institutional investors, uniting the traditional finance sector and the crypto industry. The CfC St. Moritz was founded in 2017 and has since conducted four in-person conferences in St. Moritz, Switzerland one in Half Moon Bay, California, USA, one virtual conference during the pandemic and several smaller events. The conference employs three people throughout the year with that number rising to 45 during the conference and is led by CEO and President of the Board, Nicolo Stoehr.
www.cfc-stmoritz.com

About Algorand Foundation
The Algorand blockchain — designed by MIT professor and Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali — is uniquely capable of delivering on the promise of a borderless global economy. It achieves transaction throughput at the speed of traditional finance, but with immediate finality, near zero transaction costs, and on a 24/7 basis. Its carbon-neutral platform and unique pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism solves for the "blockchain trilemma" by achieving both security and scalability on a decentralized protocol, and without a second of downtime since it went live in 2019.
The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain by taking responsibility for its sound monetary supply economics, decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous open-source ecosystem.
https://algorand.foundation

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Jeudi 15 Septembre 2022




Articles similaires
< >

Jeudi 15 Septembre 2022 - 07:00 Pixpel and Concordium bring insurance policy to Web 3.0 gaming

Mercredi 14 Septembre 2022 - 14:31 Stablecoins: An introduction and recommendations for the EU

Mercredi 14 Septembre 2022 - 12:17 Comment la crypto est entrée dans le monde des loisirs en ligne


SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Offre : Gestionnaire Middle-Office – Débutant – Fonds de Private Equity Paris

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Family Office – Paris

Embauchez un jeune à la rentrée et profitez des aides

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Stéphane Hincourt -Thomassin nommé Managing Partner au sein du groupe Calmon Partners

L’association de l’économie numérique (ACSEL) fait sa rentrée avec la nomination de Valentin HUEBER au poste de Délégué Général

Banque Hottinguer annonce l’arrivée de deux nouveaux associés en Corporate Finance

Spendesk annonce la nomination de Julien Lafouge au poste de Directeur Financier du Groupe Spendesk

Frédéric PELONG, Directeur Administratif et Financier, intègre le Directoire de Valbiotis

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

BFF Bank et Rekeep signent un nouvel accord pour des services d'affacturage sans recours en France

Plum lance l’investissement en actions et la carte de débit en France

Moneycorp étend sa présence en Europe avec le lancement de Moneycorp France

CfC St. Moritz to Return In January 2023, Partnering with the Algorand Foundation

Pixpel and Concordium bring insurance policy to Web 3.0 gaming

Bitpanda lance l'investissement dans les matières premières*, offrant aux investisseurs un accès aux grandes classes d'actifs

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Stablecoins: An introduction and recommendations for the EU

National Casino répond à toutes les exigences d'une excellente plateforme de jeux de casino

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

XDC Network to Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi and Compliance Technology From Securrency

Le Groupe OCTIME annonce l’acquisition de l’éditeur espagnol aTurnos spécialiste des solutions de planification sous contraintes en mode SaaS

Binance and 14 leading Web3 Protocols Announce Exclusive Soulbound Token Benefits for BAB Holders

Le guide complet du metaverse

Bybit Launches First-in-Market USDC Options for ETH and SOL

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.