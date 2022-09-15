CfC St. Moritz to Return In January 2023, Partnering with the Algorand Foundation The exclusive event will be held between the 11th and 13th of January 2023 in the luxurious Suvretta House St. Moritz, with speakers from Cornell University, Grayscale, Bitstamp, CME Group, CIRCLE and more.

The CfC St. Moritz (Crypto Finance Conference), the intimate international investor conference in the private and unique setting of the Swiss Alps, returns to the Suvretta House St. Moritz from 11th to 13th of January 2023. The CfC St. Moritz has also announced the Algorand Foundation as the conference’s premier partner. The Algorand Foundation, the group developing the Algorand blockchain ecosystem, will support the conference over the next three years in its bid to enable education, connection and collaboration.



Staci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation, said, “We are pleased to be a strategic partner of the CfC St. Moritz on this preeminent event. This conference sets itself apart by the quality of speakers and attendees, its small size, and the substance of the conversations. Investors appreciate the ‘no sales’ environment, and all attendees come away feeling like they have learned a lot and made important connections. Interest in Initiatives like the CfC St. Moritz demonstrates the growing impact the digital asset industry is having on the world of traditional finance.”



Nicolo Stöhr, CEO of the CfC St. Moritz, said, “Since the first installment of the CfC St. Moritz in 2018, our aim has been to provide a trusted platform where investors from traditional finance and digital finance can come together with leading and relevant enterprises, government representatives, regulators, traditional banks and central banks, to discover new opportunities. The Algorand blockchain brings security and scale with a low carbon footprint, and the collaboration with the Algorand Foundation marks a new era for the conference, one that will highlight the potential for the digital asset ecosystem to tackle problems of global scale and for our event to have a global influence across a range of industries.”



In addition to Staci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation, other speakers for the CfC St. Moritz 2023 will include Eswar Prasad, Meltem Demirors, Michael Sonnenshein, Ambre Soubiran, Anthony Scaramucci and many more.



By partnering with the CfC St. Moritz, the Algorand Foundation will support various agenda items at the event, from the bespoke social activations taking place, to a panel discussion delving into the biggest conversation points impacting the traditional and newly emerging financial sectors.



Each year, the CfC St. Moritz attracts a maximum of 250 carefully selected international investors, family offices, funds and decision makers from both the traditional and the new world of finance in the picturesque Swiss Alps. For three days, opinion leaders and high-ranking representatives from governmental and supranational bodies, the private sector, academia and decentralized organizations exchange their knowledge on digital assets, blockchain and traditional finance.



About CfC St. Moritz

The CfC St. Moritz is an intimate international conference for hand-picked opinion leaders and investors in the private and unique setting of the Swiss Alps. The annual application-only conference fosters a culture of genuine connection and deliberately admits a maximum of only 250 international UHNWI, family offices, funds, and institutional investors, uniting the traditional finance sector and the crypto industry. The CfC St. Moritz was founded in 2017 and has since conducted four in-person conferences in St. Moritz, Switzerland one in Half Moon Bay, California, USA, one virtual conference during the pandemic and several smaller events. The conference employs three people throughout the year with that number rising to 45 during the conference and is led by CEO and President of the Board, Nicolo Stoehr.

www.cfc-stmoritz.com



About Algorand Foundation

The Algorand blockchain — designed by MIT professor and Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali — is uniquely capable of delivering on the promise of a borderless global economy. It achieves transaction throughput at the speed of traditional finance, but with immediate finality, near zero transaction costs, and on a 24/7 basis. Its carbon-neutral platform and unique pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism solves for the "blockchain trilemma" by achieving both security and scalability on a decentralized protocol, and without a second of downtime since it went live in 2019.

The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain by taking responsibility for its sound monetary supply economics, decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous open-source ecosystem.

https://algorand.foundation



