Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

CarNow and Cion Digital Partner to Provide Consumers Option to Purchase and Finance Cars with Crypto

Cion Digital integration into CarNow platform will provide auto dealers with fast and compliant crypto payment and lending solutions


CarNow and Cion Digital Partner to Provide Consumers Option to Purchase and Finance Cars with Crypto
CarNow, the automotive industry’s leading digital retailing company, today announced a partnership with Cion Digital, providing customers a way to purchase and finance vehicles using cryptocurrency via an integration with CarNow’s Real-Time Retail™ platform.

Cion Digital’s ready-to-deploy modular payments and lending platform provides companies with access to all the connectivity, infrastructure and support needed to rapidly deploy blockchain-based real-time payment and lending solutions, and to incorporate digital assets into existing traditional and legacy payment and financing systems.

This capability will be made available to CarNow’s entire network of nearly 5,000 dealers and will include a first-of-a-kind crypto lending marketplace that will let car buyers use their crypto as collateral for loans at highly competitive rates.

Commenting on the partnership, Tim Cox, Co-founder and Chief Evangelist of CarNow said, "This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to providing our dealers and their clients with the most inclusive, dealer-friendly payment options. Now our dealers can better connect with a new kind of buyer who is looking to leverage next generation cryptocurrency payment options and create a more frictionless car buying journey. We're thrilled to be embarking on this alliance together as we look to transform the car-buying experience.”

Cion’s Auto Dealership Cryptocurrency integration gives car buyers shopping at a dealership using CarNow flexible payment and lending options. Car buyers can choose to place a deposit on a vehicle with cryptocurrency, make a down payment, or pay for the vehicle in full. The platform allows for full payment in cryptocurrency, as well as options to combine both crypto and fiat currencies in the same transaction. Car buyers can also use cryptocurrency as collateral to qualify for a low-interest loan with one of several lenders in Cion Digital’s lending marketplace - almost always at significantly better rates than traditional financing. Once a car buyer chooses how they want to pay, the order is ported from the CarNow platform to Cion Digital. The integration enables buyers to progress through identity verification (KYC) quickly and seamlessly and proceed to payment.

Transactions are confirmed on the blockchain and transferred in compliance with AML and KYC regulations directly to the custodian in either crypto or fiat (as requested by the dealer) in just a few seconds. Dealers can then choose when they want to transfer settled funds via ACH into their bank account.

“Cion is excited to officially partner with CarNow to offer their dealer partners the ability for buyers to pay for vehicles in cryptocurrency or to use their cryptocurrency as collateral for what is often a lower cost loan,” said Fred Brothers, President and Co-founder of Cion Digital. “With more than half of Millennials now owning crypto, CarNow is increasing dealer capabilities for this fast-growing market of buyers who want more financing and purchasing options at the dealership.”

At rollout, buyers can select from the top 20 coins including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Tether, Litecoin, USDC, Polkadot and Dash. Future platform enhancements will include the ability to split the purchase price among multiple coins.

Dealers interested in learning more about this partnership can visit CarNow at Booth #1771W at NADA 2022 for a demo or visit https://www.ciondigital.com/auto.

About CarNow
CarNow is a market leader in digital retailing solutions for the automotive industry. CarNow creates frictionless, real-time enterprise software solutions to facilitate the transaction between dealers and consumers. Through our solutions, shoppers receive enhanced virtual showroom services, live support at anytime, from anywhere, on any device. With over 5,000 dealership customers and over twenty manufacturer certifications, CarNow is one of the fastest growing companies in automotive. CarNow is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
https://carnow.com

About Cion Digital
Cion Digital’s proprietary Blockchain Orchestration Platform allows institutions to build innovative finance solutions quickly, and to seamlessly connect their legacy systems with the complex and ever-changing world of decentralized finance.

Our Blockchain Orchestration Platform enables auto dealers and other big-ticket retailers to accept cryptocurrency transactions. We've built the ultimate crypto dealership platform to provide car payment and lending solutions unmatched in the industry.
https://www.ciondigital.com/auto

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Vendredi 11 Mars 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre | Stage Analyste Private Equity : LBO et Capital Développement (Equipe MidCap)

Offre : Stage Private Equity - AREV Partners - Paris

Offer: Investment Analyst Intern Position – Vauban Infrastructure Partners – Munich

Offre : Stage Analyste Fund management (F/H)

Offer: Internship - Private Equity – London

Offre : Analyste Investissement & Recherche (stage)

Offre : Stagiaire – Analyste Private Equity (6 mois)

ABAS France annonce 20 recrutements en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

STAGE – Analyste Capital Investissement

Stage - Assistant Gérant d’Actifs – 5/6 mois

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Emilie de Vaucresson, spécialiste IT/IP/Protection des données personnelles, rejoint Joffe & Associés

Judicaël Lefebvre devient Chief Impact Officer de BDO France

Le cabinet Bignon Lebray nomme deux counsels : Louis Vallet et Paul Brisset

Shearman & Sterling a accueilli très récemment à Paris une équipe de quatre associés : Xavier Norlain, Jeremy Scemama, Maud Manon et Matthieu Lampel

FTPA coopte Romain Lantourne en qualité d’associé

François Sabaté devient Directeur Général d’I&S Adviser

Visa Appoints Jennifer Como as Head of Investor Relations

Josh Rayner Joins Hut 8 Mining as VP of Sales

Capital.com appoints ex-IG Group director to steer UK business

BD Multimédia : une entrée remarquée sur le marché des NFT

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

CarNow and Cion Digital Partner to Provide Consumers Option to Purchase and Finance Cars with Crypto

Le Bitcoin a bondi après des nouvelles haussières

Web3: Cake DeFi Launches US$100 Million Venture Capital Arm

Offre | Stage Analyste Private Equity : LBO et Capital Développement (Equipe MidCap)

Offre : Stage Private Equity - AREV Partners - Paris

Fortino Capital se développe en France : 2 nouveaux investissements dans Bonitasoft et Flowlity

La banque d’affaires Apm, spécialisée en fusions-acquisitions en Tech et Digital, rejoint Amala Partners

Visa Completes Acquisition of Tink

Le pôle Transaction Advisory Service de RSM en France enregistre une forte croissance de ses activités pour 2021

Kurma Partners vise 250 M€ pour son premier fonds de Growth

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Blockpass and Crypto.com Partner to Expand Reach and Build Identity NFT System

Création de YOONER Avocats, le cabinet dédié à l’innovation et à l’entrepreneuriat

Atlan Raises $50M Series B led by Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia and Insight to Build a Collaboration Hub for Data Teams

La Blockchain et son empreinte carbone

Prévost Laboratory Concept optimise sa structure de financement

Linklaters conseille le Groupement Les Mousquetaires - Intermarché sur l'acquisition de Mestdagh SA

HLD et Bpifrance deviennent actionnaires de Walter Learning, le centre de formation en ligne pour les professionnels

AURIS GESTION, une société de gestion entrepreneuriale et indépendante à l’écoute des opportunités d’acquisition

Fintech startup Money View raises $75 million in series D funding

G7 déploie la fonctionnalité du « PIN Online » en avant-première en France : le paiement sans contact au-delà de 50€ dans tous les taxis du leader français