Capital.com gains ISO certification for its Information Security Management System

Capital.com, the high-growth European trading and investing platform leading the UK leveraged trading industry in overall client satisfaction today announced that it has received the prestigious ISO 27001 certification. The ISO 27001 certification, the international standard for an Information Security Management System (ISMS), is for the development, implementation and maintenance of IT services and solutions for online trading.



ISO 27001 is an information security standard published by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards. ISO international standards ensure that products are safe, reliable and of good quality. The certification affirms Capital.com’s commitment to maintaining information security at every level.



The Chief Operating Officer, Europe, for Capital.com , Dmitry Ogievich, said;

“Data security is at the heart of our business and to keep our clients’ information safe and secure, we continuously strive to stay in step with global standards, regulation and best practices. With this ISO 27001 certification, we firmly demonstrate our commitment to maintaining robust security systems aligned with international best practices. We will continue to enhance and improve our systems and processes to ensure that we always respond and react quickly to our client's needs and wider external changes”

Capital.com has seen rapid growth in recent months. In the first half of 2021, the platform reported a 400 per cent lift in new clients compared to H2 2020. Over the same period, it saw a global pick-up in trading activity, with total client trading volumes across all markets growing by more than 184 per cent. These results reflect Capital.com’s growing reputation as a platform of choice among retail traders globally.

To access the Capital.com trading platform, please visit www.Capital.com



Notes to Editors

Capital.com is a high-growth investment trading fintech group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets through secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing. Its intuitive, award-winning platform, available on web and app, offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 4000 world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is enabled with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one Investmate app delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.

Capital.com has clients in over 180 countries with offices located in the UK, Singapore, Australia, and Cyprus. In 2020, the platform reported a 700 per cent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 2 million clients.

Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Limited is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.

