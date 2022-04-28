Capital Union Bank Launches Cryptocurrency Solutions and Selects Chainalysis as Compliance Partner Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, today announced a partnership with Capital Union Bank, which serves private & institutional clients and is based in the Bahamas.

Capital Union tapped Chainalysis for their risk management software and expertise to ensure the safe and compliant rollout of cryptocurrency solutions – including trading and custody – to their customers.



Driven by growing demand from high net worth individuals, financial intermediaries, and larger institutions to diversify their portfolios with cryptocurrencies, Capital Union Bank is on the forefront of providing cryptocurrency exposure to their customers. Building out cryptocurrency services brings additional regulatory scrutiny, and Capital Union Bank, which is regulated by the Central Bank of the Bahamas and the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, will integrate Chainalysis compliance software in support of comprehensive risk management and due diligence practices.



“As an independent bank in the Bahamas, Capital Union Bank is uniquely positioned to build a bridge between sophisticated investors and the crypto-assets markets,” said Patrick Zbinden, Chief Executive Officer. “With Chainalysis by our side, we feel equipped to provide these new services in a safe and compliant way.”



“Financial institutions are integral to the overall growth of the cryptocurrency industry, and partnering with respected banks like Capital Union will help build trust in the industry,” said Jonathan Levin, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Chainalysis. “We’re thrilled to partner with such a forward thinking bank and look forward to enabling the further adoption of cryptocurrency, safely.”



Capital Union Bank will adopt Chainalysis KYT (Know Your Transaction) and Reactor. Chainalysis KYT performs continuous, real-time transaction monitoring for all cryptocurrency assets to detect patterns of high-risk activity. Chainalysis Reactor, the investigative tool, provides deeper due diligence into suspicious activity.



About Chainalysis

Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform. We provide data, software, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions, and insurance and cybersecurity companies in over 70 countries. Our data powers investigation, compliance, and market intelligence software that has been used to solve some of the world’s most high-profile criminal cases and grow consumer access to cryptocurrency safely. Backed by Accel, Addition, Benchmark, Coatue, Paradigm, Ribbit, and other leading firms in venture capital, Chainalysis builds trust in blockchains to promote more financial freedom with less risk.

www.chainalysis.com



About Capital Union Bank

Capital Union Bank Ltd (“CUB”) is an independent private banking institution, incorporated and headquartered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. CUB was founded in 2013 by a group of renowned financiers and entrepreneurs who have dedicated their careers to providing first-class, innovative solutions to the wealth management industry. The bank offers a comprehensive range of private banking and wealth management services tailored to their clients’ needs. Consistent with their entrepreneurial and forward thinking spirit – CUB was one of the first private banks to offer safekeeping and trading services for various cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets.

www.capitalunionbank.com



