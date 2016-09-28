Digital Finance, Cryptofinance Daily News | Innovation, Transformation
Canada | CFO Moves – week ending September 16, 2016


Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust [VANCOUVER] announced that Francis Tam has left his position as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Tam joined the Trust in May, 2011 as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kevan Gorrie, President, Chief Executive Officer will be appointed interim Chief Financial Officer of the Trust.

Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. [RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA] (TSX-V: AAP) announced the resignation of (Thurman) Tat Hong So as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Lawrence Tang as the Chief Financial Officer. He has held senior management positions in multinational listed companies including Hongkong Chinese Bank, ICBC (Asia), VC Group, South China Financial Holdings, China Green Holdings, Danish Bank Group and Wing Hang Bank. Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Tang was the Group Deputy General Manager at Guangdong JinFeng Group.

Aura Minerals Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: ORA) announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Rory Taylor has notified the Company that he will be leaving to pursue personal and other business interests.

Catalyst Paper Corporation [RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA] (TSX: CYT) announced that Frank De Costanzo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is leaving the company to pursue a CFO position with another organization. Gerrie Kotze, the company’s Corporate Controller has been named as Vice President, Finance to replace Mr. De Costanzo on an interim basis.

MARIFIL MINES LTD. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: MFM) announced that Alexander McAulay, from the firm Assent Advisory Partners has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. McAulay replaces Roger Foster, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Bellhaven Copper & Gold Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: BHV) announced the immediate appointment of Mark Gelmon to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gelmon has been a partner at iO Corporate Services (Vancouver) since 2007.

Galane Gold Ltd. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: GG) announced that it has appointed Gavin Vandervegt as Chief Financial Officer, in replacement of interim Chief Financial Officer Bradshaw Zinyemba. Mr. Vandervegt’s previous experience includes Group Financial Controller at Nautilus Minerals, Finance Director at Katanga Mining and Commercial Controller at Xstrata Coal.

Mercredi 28 Septembre 2016
