Canada | CFO Moves – week ending September 16, 2016

articles liés
-
Daniel Demeulenaere est nommé Directeur de la Stratégie et du Développement de Bpifrance
-
USA | CFO Moves – week ending February 23, March 2, 2018
-
Canada | CFO Moves – week ending February 23, March 2, 2018
-
France | Nominations leaders finance - 26 février et 5 mars 2018
-
YPO Names Pascal Gerken 2018-2019 Chairman
Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust [VANCOUVER] announced that Francis Tam has left his position as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Tam joined the Trust in May, 2011 as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kevan Gorrie, President, Chief Executive Officer will be appointed interim Chief Financial Officer of the Trust.
Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. [RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA] (TSX-V: AAP) announced the resignation of (Thurman) Tat Hong So as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Lawrence Tang as the Chief Financial Officer. He has held senior management positions in multinational listed companies including Hongkong Chinese Bank, ICBC (Asia), VC Group, South China Financial Holdings, China Green Holdings, Danish Bank Group and Wing Hang Bank. Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Tang was the Group Deputy General Manager at Guangdong JinFeng Group.
Aura Minerals Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: ORA) announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Rory Taylor has notified the Company that he will be leaving to pursue personal and other business interests.
Catalyst Paper Corporation [RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA] (TSX: CYT) announced that Frank De Costanzo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is leaving the company to pursue a CFO position with another organization. Gerrie Kotze, the company’s Corporate Controller has been named as Vice President, Finance to replace Mr. De Costanzo on an interim basis.
MARIFIL MINES LTD. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: MFM) announced that Alexander McAulay, from the firm Assent Advisory Partners has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. McAulay replaces Roger Foster, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Bellhaven Copper & Gold Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: BHV) announced the immediate appointment of Mark Gelmon to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gelmon has been a partner at iO Corporate Services (Vancouver) since 2007.
Galane Gold Ltd. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: GG) announced that it has appointed Gavin Vandervegt as Chief Financial Officer, in replacement of interim Chief Financial Officer Bradshaw Zinyemba. Mr. Vandervegt’s previous experience includes Group Financial Controller at Nautilus Minerals, Finance Director at Katanga Mining and Commercial Controller at Xstrata Coal.
Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. [RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA] (TSX-V: AAP) announced the resignation of (Thurman) Tat Hong So as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Lawrence Tang as the Chief Financial Officer. He has held senior management positions in multinational listed companies including Hongkong Chinese Bank, ICBC (Asia), VC Group, South China Financial Holdings, China Green Holdings, Danish Bank Group and Wing Hang Bank. Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Tang was the Group Deputy General Manager at Guangdong JinFeng Group.
Aura Minerals Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: ORA) announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Rory Taylor has notified the Company that he will be leaving to pursue personal and other business interests.
Catalyst Paper Corporation [RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA] (TSX: CYT) announced that Frank De Costanzo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is leaving the company to pursue a CFO position with another organization. Gerrie Kotze, the company’s Corporate Controller has been named as Vice President, Finance to replace Mr. De Costanzo on an interim basis.
MARIFIL MINES LTD. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: MFM) announced that Alexander McAulay, from the firm Assent Advisory Partners has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. McAulay replaces Roger Foster, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Bellhaven Copper & Gold Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: BHV) announced the immediate appointment of Mark Gelmon to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gelmon has been a partner at iO Corporate Services (Vancouver) since 2007.
Galane Gold Ltd. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: GG) announced that it has appointed Gavin Vandervegt as Chief Financial Officer, in replacement of interim Chief Financial Officer Bradshaw Zinyemba. Mr. Vandervegt’s previous experience includes Group Financial Controller at Nautilus Minerals, Finance Director at Katanga Mining and Commercial Controller at Xstrata Coal.
Les médias du groupe Finyear
Lisez gratuitement :
FINYEAR
Le quotidien Finyear :
- Finyear Quotidien
Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Finyear Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation & Digital transformation.
Ses 5 lettres mensuelles digitales :
- Le Directeur Financier
- Le Trésorier
- Le Credit Manager
- The Chief FinTech Officer
- The Chief Digital Officer
Finyear magazine trimestriel digital :
- Finyear Magazine
Un seul formulaire d'abonnement pour choisir de recevoir un ou plusieurs médias Finyear
BLOCKCHAIN DAILY NEWS
Le quotidien Blockchain Daily News :
- Blockchain Daily News
Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Blockchain Daily News Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Blockchain daily News, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Blockchain révolution.
Sa lettre mensuelle digitale :
- The Chief Blockchain Officer
FINYEAR
Le quotidien Finyear :
- Finyear Quotidien
Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Finyear Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation & Digital transformation.
Ses 5 lettres mensuelles digitales :
- Le Directeur Financier
- Le Trésorier
- Le Credit Manager
- The Chief FinTech Officer
- The Chief Digital Officer
Finyear magazine trimestriel digital :
- Finyear Magazine
Un seul formulaire d'abonnement pour choisir de recevoir un ou plusieurs médias Finyear
BLOCKCHAIN DAILY NEWS
Le quotidien Blockchain Daily News :
- Blockchain Daily News
Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Blockchain Daily News Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Blockchain daily News, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Blockchain révolution.
Sa lettre mensuelle digitale :
- The Chief Blockchain Officer