Canada | CFO Moves – week ending June 15, 2018


Tracking CFO Movement Across Canada.



MTY Food Group Inc. [MONTREAL] (TSX: MTY) announced that Renée St-Onge will be promoted the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company on November 2nd, 2018, replacing Eric Lefebvre in that role. Renée has 15 years experience as a Chartered Professional Accountant and joined MTY in 2012 as Controller. Prior to MTY, Renee worked for Bell Canada as associate director in corporate finance and Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton as an auditor.

UEX Corporation [VANCOUVER] (TSX: UEX) announced that Evelyn Abbott has been appointed the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Abbott has worked as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Geologix Explorations Inc. for the past eleven years. She started her career in public accounting and progressed to an eight-year tenure with The Tibbett & Britten Group. Ms. Abbott has also worked as a Chief Financial Officer in the manufacturing sector and was Director of Finance for B.C. Research Inc. and Vizon Scitec Inc. Abbott replaces Wylie Hui.

 
Mercredi 20 Juin 2018
