Canada | CFO Moves – week ending June 1, 2018

Scotiabank [TORONTO] (TSX: BNS) announced that Group Head and Chief Financial Officer, Sean McGuckin, will take a leave of absence to attend to an illness in his family. The Board of Directors has appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Accountant, Rajagopal (Raj) Viswanathan as Acting Chief Financial Officer.



Atomic X [OTTAWA] announced the appointment of Mike Gagnon as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Atomic X, he served as Comptroller for Shopify.



DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [CALGARY] (TSX: DRT) announced the appointment of Geoffrey D. Krause as its chief financial officer. Krause was most recently the CFO at Pure Technologies. Preceding his role with Pure, Krause worked with Tervita Corporation. Krause succeeds Peter Henry, who joined DIRTT as interim CFO in January 2018.



Hyduke Energy Services Inc. [NISKU, AB] (TSX: HYD) announced the appointment of Nick Cristiano as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, who replaces Jimmie Yeung. Cristiano has been the CFO of a number of publicly traded and privately held companies in a variety of industries, including oilfield and industrial services through Steeplejack Industrial Group Inc.



Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX: WPRT, NASDAQ: WPRT) announced the appointment of Mike Willis as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective June 11, 2018. Ashoka Achuthan, Westport Fuel Systems current CFO, will step down from his position but continue to serve as an advisor to the leadership team through a transition period. Prior to joining Westport Fuel Systems, Willis served as CFO of Gevo, Inc. from 2013 to 2018. He joined Gevo in 2012 as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy. Prior to Gevo, Mr. Willis served as Operating Principal at Virgin Green Fund from 2007 to 2013. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Willis was part of the Virgin Group, initially joining as Investment Manager of Virgin Management Limited and later as Principal of Virgin Fuels.



Venzee Technologies Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: VENZ) announced the appointment of Issa Nakhleh as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 6, 2018. Nakhleh joins Venzee from Tuangru where he served as Chief Financial Officer since 2017. Previously, Mr. Nakhleh worked with companies such as Ultrasonix and UrtheCast, and has previously held the title of Chief Financial Officer at TIR Systems Ltd.



Trevali Mining Corporation [VANCOUVER] (TSX: TV, OTCQX: TREVF) announced that Gerbrand van Heerden has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Gerbrand most recently served as Trevali’s Senior Vice President – Business Initiatives/Development. Gerbrand joined Trevali in 2017 following the Company’s acquisition of the Perkoa and Rosh Pinah mines. He commenced his career with Deloitte in South Africa, after which he joined Metorex Limited, a listed mining company as Group Financial Controller in 2004. In 2013, Gerbrand was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation. Gerbrand’s appointment comes following the retirement of Anna Ladd-Kruger who served as Trevali’s CFO since 2011.



Jaguar Resources Inc. [CALGARY] (TSX-V: JRI) announced Ian T. Tweedie has succeeded Randy Boyd as the Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Ian was the Vice President of a West German drilling fund company. Ian is currently a director of several private Alberta companies and has previously acted as a director of several public companies.



Orca Gold Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: ORG) announced the appointment of Glenn Kondo as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Kondo most recently was Chief Financial Officer with Lucara Diamond Corporation (a Lundin Group company). Prior to Lucara, Mr. Kondo held senior executive roles with Anglo American. Lucara replaces Jeff Yip as CFO.