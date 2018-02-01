Canada | CFO Moves – week ending January 26, 2018

Titan Mining Corporation [VANCOUVER] (TSX: TI) announced it has appointed Michael McClelland as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. McClelland is currently Chief Financial Officer of Bisha Mining Share Company, an operating subsidiary of Nevsun Resources Ltd. Previously, he was with Goldcorp Inc. as the Mine General Manager at Wharf Resources (now owned by Coeur Mining), and before that was Director of Finance, Canada and USA. Mr. McClelland started his career at KPMG LLP as a Senior Accountant with the mining group. Mr. McClelland will join the Company in March 2018. In the interim, Paul Ireland, who was previously Chief Financial Officer for both Arizona Mining Inc. and NewCastle Gold Ltd., has been named acting Chief Financial Officer.



Resinco Capital Partners Inc. [Vancouver] announced the appointment of Theo van der Linde as Chief Financial Officer. Theo has served as a CFO & Director for a number of TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) listed companies over the past several years. Industry experience include financial services, manufacturing, oil & gas, mining and retail industries. More recently, Mr. van der Linde has been involved with future use trends of natural resources as well as other disruptive technologies. He has worked and is currently working on projects in South Africa, West-Africa, East-Africa, Peru, United Kingdom, Sri-Lanka and the United States. The appointment follows the resignations of Dan O’Brien.



Aurion Resources Ltd. [ST. JOHN’S] (TSX-V: AU) announced the appointment of Mark Serdan as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Serdan replaces David Loveys as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Serdan has a 20-year career spanning both investment management and banking.

Varitron Group [SAINT-HUBERT, QC] announced the appointment of Ramon Galvan to Chief Financial Officer of the Varitron Group. Mr. Galvan will join



Varitron on January 30, 2018. Prior to joining Varitron, Mr. Galvan served as Chief Financial Officer of Sogefi North America since 2015. Before joining Sogefi, he was Executive Director of the SAQ’s Finance Department. Prior to that, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Metso Corporation, Grafthec and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).



LXRandCo, Inc. [MONTREAL] (TSX: LXR, LXR.WT) announced the appointment of Audrey Lara as Chief Financial Officer of LXRandCo, Inc. Ms. Lara will officially assume her duties with the Company on April 1st, 2018. She joins from Paris-based Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) where she was Chief Financial Officer for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Prior to her role at Criteo, Ms. Lara served in varying roles of increasing responsibility at Deloitte SAS in the retail vertical of the financial audit department. Jeremy Stepak, currently LXRandCo’ s Interim Chief Financial Officer will remain in his current role until the finalization and approval of the Company’s annual filings for 2017, expected no later than March 31, 2018.



Katipult Technology Corp. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: FUND) announced the appointment of Karim Teja as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Teja has held senior positions in rapidly growing technology companies in the medical, environmental and financial sectors. Mr. Teja replaces Anthony Jackson who has been acting as the Company’s CFO since August 2017.