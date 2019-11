Can’t be evil

A few days ago, a friend asked me can I make money with Bitcoin? Is it too late for me to get into Bitcoin? Well, that’s not the right question to ask.Before I or anyone else can answer this question. we need to discuss the difference between trading and investing.Investing is something all of us should be doing, with the goal that the value of the assets we invest in, will increase over time. If you’re an investor, what you invest on, should be long term decision. When you pick the asset classes you want to put your money in, you should plan to stay with them for a while. On the other hand if you’re a trader, that means that you’re going to get in and out of the market quickly. Right now if you get involved with Bitcoin, you are a trader. At the current price and volatility levels, it’s not really an investment. You have to put up a sizable amount to make an investment and to see any kind of significant future returns.Yo can expect Bitcoin to shoot up to crazy heights and come down crashing to crazy lows. If you don’t know how and when to get in and out of the market and if you don’t have the guts… if don’t have the stomach to handle seeing something losing half it’t value in a short period of time, then you shouldn’t be in Bitcoin. Trading is one of the hardest things you will ever do. It’s easier to become a successful professional athlete than to become a successful trader. You’re competing against the smartest people in the world, you’re competing against hedge funds, you’re competing against everyone and their mother trying to make a buck. So if you’re getting into Bitcoin now, you’re a trader not an investor and make sure you understand what it means and you’re are prepared for it.The crypto market may not be growing as quickly as many hoped, and we’ve certainly seen some unexpected twists and turns. Yet, blockchain is more mature now than it was two years ago. Needless fat has been removed and a leaner and meaner ecosystem has taken shape.One of the important developments this year is Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, that has increased throughput. The number of Lightning channels has grown 19x in this year alone , and Lightning Network node participation recently surpassed 10,000 nodes in 83 countries around the world.