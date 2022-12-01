Caleb & Brown selects Talos to supercharge its crypto brokerage platform

Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, has welcomed leading cryptocurrency brokerage Caleb & Brown as their newest client. Leveraging Talos’s wide market connectivity, smart order-routing, and proprietary execution algorithms, Caleb & Brown will instantly gain access to deeper liquidity across hundreds of digital assets at the most favourable execution for their clients.


The new relationship comes as Caleb & Brown continues to invest in their technology stack while Talos steadily increases its footprint in the Asia Pacific region, leveraging the region’s booming digital asset industry and its continued relevance as a global digital asset hub. Caleb & Brown joins some of the most highly-regarded global financial institutions that have chosen to place their trust in Talos’s institutional-grade trading infrastructure.

“Caleb & Brown, like many of our forward-thinking sell-side customers, has looked to Talos to beef up their technology, and offer advanced solutions to their end-clients, especially in light of recent market volatility. We welcome Caleb & Brown to the Talos community and are certain that their clients around the world will benefit from our institutional-grade execution capabilities. Furthermore, Caleb & Brown emphasises heightened transparency and regulation, and Talos is committed to helping responsible businesses grow.” said Samar Sen, Head of APAC at Talos.

An industry leader in the global digital assets brokerage sector, Caleb & Brown has a roster of 21,000 clients in over 100 countries. The combination of Talos’s institutional-grade technology with its 24/7 white-glove support model, will enable Caleb & Brown to continue offering best-in-class services to its clients, allowing them to safely navigate the complexities of digital asset investing. Talos’s trading platform is also easily implementable, highly scalable, and built by former TradFi veterans with a deep understanding of trading optimization and the nuances of operating a high-touch crypto brokerage.

“We are continuously streamlining our operations so that we can ensure our clients are getting the best possible price for every crypto asset in the market. We saw an opportunity with Talos’s exceptional product to do just that, particularly with their superior UI and excellent support. Talos understands the nuances of operating a high-touch crypto brokerage. We remain committed to fulfilling our promise to our clients to provide access to deeper, institutional-grade liquidity across a broader range of assets,” said Jackson Zeng, CEO of Caleb & Brown.

About Talos
Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services include its institutional-grade trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis. Talos enables clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, London, Sweden, and Singapore.
www.talos.com

About Caleb & Brown
Founded in 2016, Caleb & Brown is the world’s leading cryptocurrency brokerage that helps its clients buy, sell, and swap hundreds of cryptocurrencies, 24/7, through their very own personal broker. Caleb & Brown is trusted by 21,000 clients in over 100 countries. In addition to brokerage services, Caleb & Brown also offers safe storage solutions using industry-leading tools. Learn more at calebandbrown.com, or connect with the digital asset management firm on Twitter and LinkedIn.
calebandbrown.com

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Jeudi 1 Décembre 2022




