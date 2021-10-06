CV VC Dubai launches an incubation program for blockchain teams in the UAE

- Blockchain start-ups have begun to avail of CV VC expertise. Many of the 900 applications to DMCC Crypto Centre from the UAE region intend to participate in the global CV VC and CV Labs ecosystem

- Newly appointed Managing Director of CV VC and Head of CV Labs Dubai, Oliver von Wolff, is on the ground bringing his extensive global M&A, investing, and corporate leadership acumen to play

- Start-ups from the UAE will apply to join the CV VC global CV Labs incubation program and receive an investment of up to USD 125,000



As a rapidly advancing blockchain capital and one of the world’s most progressive tech hubs, Dubai is a natural place for CV VC to extend its renowned operations. CV VC has currently successfully invested in 32 early-stage blockchain start-ups from around the world, 22 of which came via its distinguished CV Labs incubation program. With a recent office opened in Cape Town, Africa in addition to Dubai, CV VC internationalization is reflective of its capability sharing - as it transfers know-how and experience from its hub at Switzerland's Crypto Valley, to serve UAE.



Selected start-ups from the UAE will be considered to join CV VCs global CV Labs incubation program and receive an investment of up to USD 125,000. The three-month incubation program is driven by a team of founders and exposes participants to astute entrepreneurial advisory which will be delivered by 100 blockchain mentors from industry pioneers, global media, professional services, and of course experts from Europe's leading blockchain ecosystem - Crypto Valley. The prominent incubation program is networked with some of the most influential organizations (IBM, Siemens, Coindesk) and protocols (such as Cardano, Polkadot, and Dfinity) in the world, yet remains independent.



CV VC cements its arrival in Dubai by partnering with Gulf Blockchain Week 2021 and the Future Blockchain Summit - which are intending to define the blockchain agenda for the entire region. CV Labs Dubai is located at DMCC Crypto Centre. DMCC, as the world’s No.1 Free Zone and Dubai’s centre of global commodities trading, is developing a framework for blockchain which will catapult Dubai onto a global scale. This progressive work is mirrored by that of Switzerland which continues to make huge regulatory strides with the inspirational DLT Act now in full force.



Ralf Glabischnig, Co-Founder of CV Labs added: “We are very inspired by the region’s precision in creating the frameworks for blockchain startups since the UAE Securities Exchange Commission passed a regulatory framework requiring providers to register, to comply with a range of anti-money laundering, cybersecurity, and data protection laws. We are impressed with the Dubai state focus to extend thinking to the bricks and shovels aspect of blockchain, not only as a tech that creates cryptocurrencies but one that has the capability to lead the 4th industrial revolution. We are honoured to bring our expertise to the UAE – to work for industry transformations”.



In addition to incubation and investment opportunities for early-stage start-ups, CV VC brings the most proficient and established advisory services for corporate clients entering the digital space, including investment vehicles such as the CV VC Actively Managed Certificates (AMC) with a Swiss ISIN code allowing qualified global investors to securely engage in tech megatrends such as blockchain.



Oliver von Wolff, CV VC Managing Director of Dubai said; "I'm incredibly excited to lead the CV VC journey in the UAE which as a nation is in a prime position to adopt the benefits of blockchain. I have experienced the region and particularly Dubai for two decades; therefore I am positioned to understand how Dubai will lead the revolutionary blockchain charge in the UAE region. Government and banking continue to be very focused on the application of the technology, but we are also seeing lots of interest from other industries, particularly those with a dependency on complex supply chains. What is most inspirational about Dubai, is that its governing and leadership entities view blockchain as an intrinsic component of their vision to ensure the wellbeing of its economy and citizens”.



cvlabs.ae

cvvc.com



About Crypto Valley Venture Capital (CV VC) & CV Labs.

Headquartered in Switzerland, the private venture capital company offers seed funding and an incubation program to global tech teams in exchange for equity. In addition, CV VC provides consulting and investment advisory to corporates. As an initiator of Crypto Valley which is the birthplace of Ethereum and home to 11 Unicorns, CV VC & CV Labs is the hub of Crypto Valleys’ acumen and a global force driving the fourth industrial revolution. Through CV Labs, CV VC nurtures global ecosystems from its headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its centres in Liechtenstein, Africa, and UAE. CV VC has an entrepreneurial spirit as epitomized by its founders and board members who represent its ethos - Founders for Founders. These include Ex Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann, Executive Chairman DMCC Ahmed Bin Sulayem, industrialist Alex Wassmer, entrepreneurs Mathias Ruch and Ralf Glabischnig, investment banker Olaf Hannemann, former Finnish Minister Anne Berner, and Philipp Rösler, ex Vice-Chancellor of Germany & Managing Director of World Economic Forum.

www.cvvc.com.

