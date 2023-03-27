C+Charge Partners With Pixia to Create NFTs From Self-Scanned EVs.

C+Charge, for the first time, empowers EV drivers to receive carbon credit rewards every time they charge up – and now Pixia’s gamifying software makes this system an even more appealing proposition for EV drivers, not to mention investors.

As the result of a steady stream of product-enhancing announcements, investors are rushing to invest in C+Charge, which has raised $3.41 million with just 48 hours left of its presale, which is selling out fast.

C+Charge’s CCHG utility token is used to pay for EV charging across multiple station networks globally, solving the problem of drivers having to navigate different payment and charging measurement systems.



Visualization and gamification of C+Charge ecosystem and EV drivers’ carbon credits

Pixia technology will enable C+Charge EV drivers to create 3D NFTs of their own vehicles. The strategic partnership opens the door to the Metaverse and the gamification of EV charging payments and carbon credit rewards.

This latest partnership creates added value for all holders of the C+Charge utility token, CCHG, cementing the project’s lead in the EV crypto space.

Pixia will bring to the C+Charge platform the possibility of visualizing each user’s EV and the carbon credits associated with it. It also allows the EV driver to enter the Metaverse virtual world and, among other things, provides a further validating layer to underpin the veracity of the carbon credits.



In other news, C+Charge has achieved another major milestone in the realization of its Metaverse vision by partnering with Metaverse experts XManna.



C+Charge is the established leader in the EV crypto space

Commenting on the latest ecosystem expansion news, a C+Charge team spokesperson said: “C+Charge partnering with Pixia further amplifies our strategy around NFTs. It will provide additional utility potential for C+Charge users’ to add to their NFTs created on our platform.



“Partnering with Pixia also expands the possibilities of adding gamification to NFTs as well, especially with our Metaverse partner XManna.



“The technology that C+Charge is incorporating into its platform further establishes us as a leader in the EV crypto space. We are less than a week away from launch, we look forward to continuing to establish ourselves once we are live!”



CCHG lists on BitMart Exchange on Friday March 31 – analysts predict 10x returns

The CCHG token can be purchased today at $0.0235. CCHG lists on the BitMart crypto exchange on Friday March 31.



Early investors who bought in the first stage of the CCHG presale at $0.013 are sitting on paper profits of 80%.



However, buying over the next 48 hours to get in before the token lists could still be a smart move as the taken is well-placed to rocket in value once it starts trading.



Cryptocurrency analysts predict CCHG could deliver a 10x return on investment.



The BitMart exchange has more than 9 million users and attracts daily trading volumes in excess of $400 million, ranking it in the top 30 of crypto exchanges globally, according to data site coinmarketcap.



Value-boosting token burn, web app beta launch, $50k giveaway, how to buy

Presale buyers will also benefit from the burning 80 million unsold tokens after the presale ends.



The burn event will boost the value of the tokens already bought by presale participants.



C+Charge already has a web version of its app in beta for the community to start testing – the first 200 people to provide their wallet address can win a special prize as well as the chance to win $300 in CCHG tokens.



To set up an account and login to the app, go to https://app.c-charge.io/ in their browser on mobile or desktop.



C+Charge is also running a $50k giveaway competition and entry details are available here. The competition closes in 4 days.



CCHG tokens can be bought with BNB or ETH by connecting a crypto wallet at the C+Charge website, but a card funded with ordinary money can also be used.



About C+Charge

C+Charge is a crypto-fueled EV charging network and utility token aiming to unify the EV charging sector by utilizing blockchain technology to create an all inclusive payment and management solution for EV owners and EV charging station owners and operators.

C+Charge aims to help build a sustainable future and be a part of the adaptation of EVs; its innovative carbon credits program allows token holders to accumulate carbon credits to be used towards their own EV purchase, further enabling environmental sustainability to be within reach of more people.