Bybit Launchpool Lists The Angola Project Governance Token AGLA

Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is listing AGLA, the utility token of the Angola Project, on the Bybit Launchpool.


The Angola Project is a social NFT system built upon the blockchain-based web3 creator economy. Its aim is to become a mainstream NFT ecosystem by enabling people to create NFT content in their everyday lives. Users, as participants in the Angola project, can issue NFTs with images and video content using NFT cameras for a variety of purposes in the NFT social system. Once users issue NFTs, its value will be appraised by community members within the Angola ecosystem and other marketplaces within the system, and users will have opportunities to earn reasonable yield.

The AGLA token is used as a reward for activities in the Angola system and as a governance token. Users can use AGLA tokens to buy NFTs, or stakes in the marketplace. AGLA tokens earned by NFT sales are partially burned to limit supply and maintain the value. A total of 3 billion Ethereum-based (ERC-20) tokens will be issued.

Bybit Launchpool is a component of Bybit Earn, where users can stake and earn tokens for free with attractive APYs. Users can stake and unstake tokens at anytime, and earn fees on their staked currency. They can also earn bonuses in Tether (USDT).

The Angola system is organized by a web3 DAO with no intermediaries. The DAO is composed of ecosystem participants and investors of the Angola project.

About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro, Made in Brazil (MIBR) and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.
https://www.bybit.com/

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

