Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Jeudi 27 Janvier 2022

Bybit Completes Integration of Arbitrum


Bybit, one of the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, has completed the integration of the Arbitrum mainnet.



articles liés
Bybit Completes Integration of Arbitrum
With this integration, Bybit users can now deposit and withdraw Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the Arbitrum network from Jan. 27 onwards.

What is Arbitrum?
Arbitrum is an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution and one of the first optimistic rollups that seek to relieve congestion on the Ethereum mainnet. Arbitrum makes transactions on Ethereum cheaper by performing operations off-chain and posting the results to the mainnet to secure proof.

The Next Level of Trading: Bringing the Trifecta of Security, Scalability & Low Cost
Bybit users will enjoy trustless security rooted on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can ensure the correct results of a L2 like Arbitrum. They will also benefit from Arbitrum's speed, low gas fees and rapid throughput.

Bybit has proven itself to be the most reliable, stable and usable cryptocurrency exchange of the bull run, offering the best liquidity. Unique among major exchanges, Bybit experienced a 99.99% up rate throughout the year with no overload nor downtime throughout.

"Arbitrum is a promising and innovative scaling technology that we are excited to bring to Bybit users - with its decentralized, developer-friendly and broad ecosystem support, we continue to offer next level products and services to all crypto lovers," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.
https://www.bybit.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.