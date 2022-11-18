Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Bybit CEO Lays Out His Transparency Roadmap

Ben Zhou speaks out about transparency, and why a blockchain-based world is inevitable.


Bybit CEO Lays Out His Transparency Roadmap
Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has called on the industry to step up together and help reassure nervous customers and governments that crypto is a valuable contributor to the financial system and has a central part to play in the future of financial services.

Zhou made his remarks after laying out a comprehensive framework designed to re-establish trust and commit to comprehensive, industry-wide transparency. Zhou also looked to manage expectations by highlighting that a robust, comprehensive, proof-of-reserves program would need time to develop and could not be created, installed, and implemented overnight.

“Bybit is committed to an industry-wide, fully transparent proof-of-reserves (PoR) solution that demonstrates without a doubt that we hold our client's funds in custody, and are worthy of their full trust — and that is what we are working on,” said Zhou.

Zhou highlighted the complexity of crypto businesses in terms of scale, scope, and reach, noting that it will take some months for Bybit to complete and provide a comprehensive and true picture of its accounts that is acceptable to every stakeholder and helps re-establish trust — rather than patchy information that could ultimately confuse.

He believed that exchanges must be proactive in creating a new type of transparency, one that improves on those used by traditional financial institutions, which still remain opaque and backward.

The proper way to achieve this is to take a snapshot of all the clients' UID and balance; package that so it fits into a Merkle tree; send the tree to an independent auditor, and then work with them to verify the numbers. The final step: provide our wallet address and test it to show the auditor that we own the address.

He said Bybit is now engaged in developing this fully transparent solution to show its reserves in real-time using an independently-audited Merkle tree. Bybit is also engaging a reputable auditor to prove its reserves and audit the company’s books and operations.

Zhou reiterated, “To us, proof-of-reserves is a fully transparent solution that proves our clients’ funds are in custody — that is what we are working on.”

This has been a difficult time for many in the industry — customers and many players have been betrayed and deceived by the magnitude of recent events.

He reassured clients that Bybit’s mission, as the Crypto Ark, is to provide true value and live up to customer trust and confidence. Bybit has always been a supporter of affordable and accessible financial access for all.

Zhou also struck a defiant tone. “The crypto community is stronger than one rogue actor and provides many benefits over traditional financial markets. We are at the forefront of financial innovation, and with the continued support of our customers, we will continue to be so.

About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro, Made in Brazil (MIBR), City Esports, and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.
https://www.bybit.com/

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Vendredi 18 Novembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Les 7 plus grands cabinets d'audit-conseil lancent La Grande Question, une consultation inédite dédiée à la jeunesse

Offre : Manager TS - Rennes - Big 4

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

OKX Appoints Experienced International Finance Lawyer Nicole Purin as Deputy General Counsel

Experteam annonce la nomination de Quentin Gauchet au poste de DAF/CFO

Freedom Finance appoints Paul Bevis as Head of Growth

Nomination de Pierre-Yves Lefebvre en tant que DAF/CFO

Laurent Dorpe, CEO et fondateur de M&A System™, s’associe à Widoowin CF et prend également la direction de Widoowin CF Asia

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Bybit CEO Lays Out His Transparency Roadmap

Bybit Kicks Off World Cup Fever with Crypto Fan Token Competition

Les meilleures bourses de crypto-monnaies pour investir en France

OKX Appoints Experienced International Finance Lawyer Nicole Purin as Deputy General Counsel

Bitcoin Suisse Selects Lukka to Augment Operations and Systems

Daniel Ricciardo and OKX look to the future with cyber-punk helmet takeover

Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir l’IA de BitiCodes ?

Experteam annonce la nomination de Quentin Gauchet au poste de DAF/CFO

Bitstamp secures 50th license with VASP registration in Spain

WE DO GOOD, pionnier du RBF en France, passe la barre des 10M€ de levées

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

SEBA Bank’s Crypto Asset Select Index ETP wins ‘ETP of the Year’ at the Swiss ETF Awards 2023

Cardano builder Input Output Global invests in the future of blockchain with $4.5M research hub at University of Edinburgh

Next Block Expo 2022 - one of the biggest european events linking startups, investors and blockchain community

La technologie et les talents sont les principales priorités des directeurs financiers pour 2022 et les années à venir

Forter lance Smart Claims pour permettre aux commerçants de lutter contre la fraude par rétrofacturation et augmenter leur taux de réussite

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.