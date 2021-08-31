Quotidien Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain
Bricknode accelerates international expansion with key hires in the UK


Bricknode today announced the appointment of two UK hires to support international expansion and increasing demand for its cloud banking solutions. Joel Cope joins the Swedish-based fintech company as Head of Marketing and Barry White has been appointed as Sales Manager.



Joel Cope, who joins the company as Head of Marketing, will be responsible for expanding Bricknode’s brand presence and market opportunity. Cope brings a wealth of marketing experience having contributed to several rapid-growth companies in the financial services and fintech industries including Thomson Reuters, Moody’s Analytics and WorldFirst.

Barry White, the second new employee, joins the company as Sales Manager. White will be responsible for new business growth opportunities across Europe. His previous roles include Senior Sales Executive and Relationship Manager at TIM, Analyst at London Stock Exchange Group and Financial Markets Spreadsheet Specialist at Bloomberg.

Since its founding in 2010, Bricknode has focused on developing cloud software that helps companies launch new digital financial services anywhere in the world. The decision to appoint new hires in the UK reflects increasing demand for cloud-based banking software, particularly in the areas of wealthtech and lending, which together make up 50% of all UK fintechs1. Strong financial software and infrastructure is also crucial for businesses looking to expand internationally where they need to connect to new markets and acquire new licenses.

Erik Hagelin, Co-CEO at Bricknode commented on the recent expansion, saying: “Joel and Barry join Bricknode during a period of significant company growth and their combined experience will provide a big boost to our sales and marketing function. Our cloud software can be used by organisations anywhere in the world and establishing a UK presence will help us meet demand among the country’s established financial companies and start-ups.”

Speaking of his new role at Bricknode, Head of Marketing, Joel Cope, said: “I’m delighted to join a company that’s enabling organisations to create and launch new and exciting financial products. Bricknode has spent over a decade developing and fine-tuning banking software and infrastructure so that companies can deploy new solutions in a matter of weeks. Both mine and Barry’s roles have been created to help expand the business and meet international demand.”

1Deloitte - The UK FinTech Landscape

About Bricknode
Bricknode is a B2B-focused SaaS company that provides scalable, cloud-based software enabling financial companies to launch digital banking products at speed. The platform makes it easy for customers to build or transform almost any financial product with complete software for investment management, funds, lending, deposits and savings. The company also offers outsourcing solutions for back-office administration. Bricknode was founded in 2010 and supports financial companies globally.
bricknode.com

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.


