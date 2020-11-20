Boaz Zilberman joins AccessFintech as Executive Vice President for Business Development

AccessFintech, a leading fintech company evolving the financial operating model through data and workflow collaboration, announces the appointment of Boaz Zilberman as Executive Vice President for Business Development.



Boaz brings 20 years of broad experience in financial services, predominantly at IHS Markit, where he managed legal, business development, alliance partnerships, M&A, strategic initiatives and new ventures across IHS Markit's information, software and processing divisions. Boaz joined IHS Markit during its early stages and worked closely with the company’s founders and senior executives over 12 years, successfully delivering an explosion of new services and phenomenal growth in revenues from $4 million to $4 billion over that period.



“AccessFintech has created the next generation of market infrastructure, with its exceptions workflow orchestration and analytics, and is perfectly positioned to seamlessly deliver strong, immediate value, along with the transformation into the financial industry future operations model. I am excited to be joining at a time of significant adoption of its technology and a growing network of clients and participants,” said Boaz. “What excites me the most about AccessFintech is the opportunity to develop holistic, end-to-end operations technology solutions,” he added.



In his new role, Boaz’s responsibilities include go-to-market, channel sales, eco-system alliance partnerships, developing the commercial model, AccessFintech’s scalability and data monetisation. He was appointed shortly before AccessFintech secured $20 million in Series B financing in October 2020.



Reflecting on the new hire, Roy Saadon, CEO of AccessFintech said: “We are thrilled by the recent momentum across all of our products and services and the response to our project by our clients and partners. In Boaz, we have gained an outstanding professional with a proven track record in methodologically accelerating early-stage new service opportunities and who can apply his expertise to mature the company life cycle: from value proposition to execution. Boaz joins us at a crucial time in our journey as we have received another vote of confidence from our investors. He will take all of our achievements to date and leverage them and continue growing our ecosystem.”



About Access Fintech

AccessFintech uses technology to evolve the financial industry operating model. Its aim is to transform the model to drive control, transparency, efficiency and collaboration across the whole financial ecosystem. The company has a self-service ethos, where risk is mutualized, and there is better, more enlightened decision making across organizations and functions. It was founded in 2015 by a team of financial industry veterans with proven experience, creativity and expertise in driving efficiency and solving problems in the context of the global capital markets. AccessFintech has created and operate a unique network of financial industry participants, sharing data and collaborating on exception resolution of trades. The technology is designed in such a way that clients can quickly and easily adopt the service without significant resource allocation, enabling firm to control their risk management practices while increasing the number of services consumed.



