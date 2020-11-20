Boaz Zilberman joins AccessFintech as Executive Vice President for Business Development

articles liés
-
Face à la crise Covid-19: à chaque entreprise sa feuille de route
-
Stocard lance Stocard Pay en France, en Allemagne, en Italie et aux Pays Bas
-
Sécuriser son réseau : accélérer la prise de décision et le temps de réponse grâce à l'automatisation
-
Visa étend son programme Fintech Fast Track en Europe pour accélérer les nouveaux moyens de paiement
-
Pennylane et Qonto annoncent une nouvelle intégration technologique pour faciliter la gestion comptable des entreprises
AccessFintech, a leading fintech company evolving the financial operating model through data and workflow collaboration, announces the appointment of Boaz Zilberman as Executive Vice President for Business Development.
Boaz brings 20 years of broad experience in financial services, predominantly at IHS Markit, where he managed legal, business development, alliance partnerships, M&A, strategic initiatives and new ventures across IHS Markit's information, software and processing divisions. Boaz joined IHS Markit during its early stages and worked closely with the company’s founders and senior executives over 12 years, successfully delivering an explosion of new services and phenomenal growth in revenues from $4 million to $4 billion over that period.
“AccessFintech has created the next generation of market infrastructure, with its exceptions workflow orchestration and analytics, and is perfectly positioned to seamlessly deliver strong, immediate value, along with the transformation into the financial industry future operations model. I am excited to be joining at a time of significant adoption of its technology and a growing network of clients and participants,” said Boaz. “What excites me the most about AccessFintech is the opportunity to develop holistic, end-to-end operations technology solutions,” he added.
In his new role, Boaz’s responsibilities include go-to-market, channel sales, eco-system alliance partnerships, developing the commercial model, AccessFintech’s scalability and data monetisation. He was appointed shortly before AccessFintech secured $20 million in Series B financing in October 2020.
Reflecting on the new hire, Roy Saadon, CEO of AccessFintech said: “We are thrilled by the recent momentum across all of our products and services and the response to our project by our clients and partners. In Boaz, we have gained an outstanding professional with a proven track record in methodologically accelerating early-stage new service opportunities and who can apply his expertise to mature the company life cycle: from value proposition to execution. Boaz joins us at a crucial time in our journey as we have received another vote of confidence from our investors. He will take all of our achievements to date and leverage them and continue growing our ecosystem.”
About Access Fintech
AccessFintech uses technology to evolve the financial industry operating model. Its aim is to transform the model to drive control, transparency, efficiency and collaboration across the whole financial ecosystem. The company has a self-service ethos, where risk is mutualized, and there is better, more enlightened decision making across organizations and functions. It was founded in 2015 by a team of financial industry veterans with proven experience, creativity and expertise in driving efficiency and solving problems in the context of the global capital markets. AccessFintech has created and operate a unique network of financial industry participants, sharing data and collaborating on exception resolution of trades. The technology is designed in such a way that clients can quickly and easily adopt the service without significant resource allocation, enabling firm to control their risk management practices while increasing the number of services consumed.
www.eternapartners.com
Boaz brings 20 years of broad experience in financial services, predominantly at IHS Markit, where he managed legal, business development, alliance partnerships, M&A, strategic initiatives and new ventures across IHS Markit's information, software and processing divisions. Boaz joined IHS Markit during its early stages and worked closely with the company’s founders and senior executives over 12 years, successfully delivering an explosion of new services and phenomenal growth in revenues from $4 million to $4 billion over that period.
“AccessFintech has created the next generation of market infrastructure, with its exceptions workflow orchestration and analytics, and is perfectly positioned to seamlessly deliver strong, immediate value, along with the transformation into the financial industry future operations model. I am excited to be joining at a time of significant adoption of its technology and a growing network of clients and participants,” said Boaz. “What excites me the most about AccessFintech is the opportunity to develop holistic, end-to-end operations technology solutions,” he added.
In his new role, Boaz’s responsibilities include go-to-market, channel sales, eco-system alliance partnerships, developing the commercial model, AccessFintech’s scalability and data monetisation. He was appointed shortly before AccessFintech secured $20 million in Series B financing in October 2020.
Reflecting on the new hire, Roy Saadon, CEO of AccessFintech said: “We are thrilled by the recent momentum across all of our products and services and the response to our project by our clients and partners. In Boaz, we have gained an outstanding professional with a proven track record in methodologically accelerating early-stage new service opportunities and who can apply his expertise to mature the company life cycle: from value proposition to execution. Boaz joins us at a crucial time in our journey as we have received another vote of confidence from our investors. He will take all of our achievements to date and leverage them and continue growing our ecosystem.”
About Access Fintech
AccessFintech uses technology to evolve the financial industry operating model. Its aim is to transform the model to drive control, transparency, efficiency and collaboration across the whole financial ecosystem. The company has a self-service ethos, where risk is mutualized, and there is better, more enlightened decision making across organizations and functions. It was founded in 2015 by a team of financial industry veterans with proven experience, creativity and expertise in driving efficiency and solving problems in the context of the global capital markets. AccessFintech has created and operate a unique network of financial industry participants, sharing data and collaborating on exception resolution of trades. The technology is designed in such a way that clients can quickly and easily adopt the service without significant resource allocation, enabling firm to control their risk management practices while increasing the number of services consumed.
www.eternapartners.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Laurent Leloup : Conseil marketing & stratégie new techs
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : The DeFi Company
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech Investment Bank
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : The DeFi Company
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech Investment Bank
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain