Blockchain fund injecting six million dollars to support Africa’s pioneers

• Six million dollars available for companies wishing to build on the world's largest green blockchain

• Fund will boost the most innovative blockchain projects

• Investment will help entrepreneurial Africans capitalize on the continent’s lack of legacy infrastructure, leading the charge in global blockchain adoption.



The fund focuses on blockchain technology because the lack of deeply embedded legacy infrastructure means that African governments and businesses have fewer obstacles to adopting next-generation technology than the West. This opportunity can potentially level the global playing field when it comes to offering game-changing blockchain-based products and services.



The unique fund will offer capital to the most innovative African start-ups wishing to build on Cardano, the third-largest blockchain platform. IO Global, the research and development company behind Cardano, will ensure successful projects benefit from teaching, financing, and sustained support in partnership with the fund.



IO Global works across the continent providing education and innovation in formal programming techniques. The company has a strong presence in Ethiopia – and is currently rolling out a system for verifiable education credentials to five million students and teachers in partnership with the Ethiopian government.



Having been embedded in Africa for five years and in collaboration with investment and education companies on the ground, IO Global will be well placed to ensure that the projects most needed for the region’s development get the funding and support they require.



John O’Connor, Director of African Operations at Input Output, said: “Working with businesses in Africa I have encountered the most inspirational entrepreneurial spirit. At Input Output we believe in democratizing opportunity, which means giving equal access to funding to realize these innovative ideas, solving problems across the world. This investment project marks a milestone in Input Output’s African development, enabling young ideas to flourish and capitalize on the opportunities provided by blockchain.”



About Input Output

Input Output is an R&D and product engineering company, committed to using peer-to-peer innovations to provide 21st century services to the 3bn who don’t have them.

We build blockchain based products for governments, corporations and academic institutions and upskill people across the world, empowering them to solve the most pressing problems faced by people in their countries.

We have core beliefs in decentralization, the right to privacy and stand opposed to centralized control and bureaucracy.

https://iohk.io/

