Mercredi 6 Janvier 2021

Blockchain M&A: Sudrania Completes Acquisition of Triple Leo Consulting


Sudrania Fund Services Corp (“Sudrania”), one of the fastest-growing cloud-computing enabled fund administrators, strengthened its market position by acquiring the primary assets of Triple Leo Consulting (“TLC”), a Philadelphia-based fund administrator that specialized in crypto and digital assets fund administration. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



TLC founder Mike Quinn joins Sudrania in an advisory role and TLC’s entire staff has joined Sudrania’s growing team. This acquisition makes Sudrania a global market leader in digital assets fund administration with over 150 clients dedicated to crypto assets.

Sudrania’s clients in the crypto and digital assets space utilize Seamless Crypto, a full-scale cloud-based, fund administration platform designed specifically to handle the unique operational needs required to service digital assets. Seamless Crypto delivers daily reports through API integrations with over 100 exchanges and pricing sources. Seamless Crypto delivers a full end-to-end solution for managers and investors investing in digital assets strategies including high frequency, indexing, arbitrage, crypto ETFs, decentralized finance, blockchain ventures, and digital asset SPVs. Sudrania is investing in the digital assets fund administration space while also establishing a formidable presence in traditional alternative investment products, specifically hedge funds and special purpose vehicles. Sudrania currently serves over 350 clients globally.

Nilesh Sudrania, CEO of Sudrania Fund Services commented, “Digital assets funds will benefit tremendously from the powerful combination of institutional infrastructure, technology, and the high-touch professional services approach. We are pleased that as a unified firm all digital assets clients will benefit directly from our dedicated crypto fund cloud-technology solution, Seamless Crypto.”

Mike Quinn, Founder and CEO of Triple Leo Consulting added, “My vision was always to offer best-in-class services and solutions to clients where speed to market and accuracy are imperative. I am excited that our combined clientele will benefit from Sudrania’s technological leadership position, as the next chapter of this mission comes to fruition.”

Harsha Patwardhan, SVP of Sudrania Fund Services added, “We welcome the TLC team to the Sudrania family. Our collective industry knowledge, robust technology and experienced personnel make this acquisition a winning combination for both fund managers and investors.”

ABOUT SUDRANIA
Sudrania Fund Services is a global fund administrator based in Chicago, Illinois that leverages its proprietary Seamless platform, an award-winning, full-scale cloud-based, fund administration application which integrates portfolio, fund accounting and investor reporting, in order to provide best-in-class and cost-efficient solutions to both the traditional and alternative investment fund management community. Seamless Solutions can process high-frequency trading volumes to deliver daily NAV for hedge funds, cryptocurrency funds, SPVs, mutual funds, private equity funds, impact funds, commodity pools and mortgage funds. Sudrania’s operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, and it currently has over 300 staff across its seven offices globally.

