Blockchain Life 2023, Dubai, February 27–28

The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining – Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27–28 in Dubai.


The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. It’s noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.

What to expect?

- Whales of the crypto industry at one place
- Top speakers with world-changing insights and analytics
- Global expo of the latest Web 3.0 technologies
- Breakthrough smart networking ap
- The legendary AfterParty on the luxury yacht trip

Top speakers

- Cem Arcan - Ecosystem Director, Circle
- Mehdi Farooq - Senior Tokenomics Analyst at Animoca Brands
- Arpit Sharma - Vice President of Polygon Technology
- Gabriel Abed - Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE
- Vineet Budki - CEO of Cypher Capital
- Manan Shah - CEO of Avalanche Global Solution
- Ahmed Tehemar - Global Business Development Manager, BNB Chain
- Mikhail Gavrilov - CEO & Co-Founder at TON Play
- Tone Vays - Trader and Analyst

Where and when?

February 27 - 28, Dubai, Atlantis the Palm.

Buy a ticket now: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/#tickets-row

