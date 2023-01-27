Blockchain Life 2023, Dubai, February 27–28

Finyear is a media partner

The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. It’s noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.- Whales of the crypto industry at one place- Top speakers with world-changing insights and analytics- Global expo of the latest Web 3.0 technologies- Breakthrough smart networking ap- The legendary AfterParty on the luxury yacht trip- Cem Arcan - Ecosystem Director, Circle- Mehdi Farooq - Senior Tokenomics Analyst at Animoca Brands- Arpit Sharma - Vice President of Polygon Technology- Gabriel Abed - Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE- Vineet Budki - CEO of Cypher Capital- Manan Shah - CEO of Avalanche Global Solution- Ahmed Tehemar - Global Business Development Manager, BNB Chain- Mikhail Gavrilov - CEO & Co-Founder at TON Play- Tone Vays - Trader and AnalystFebruary 27 - 28, Dubai, Atlantis the Palm.