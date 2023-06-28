Accueil Envoyer Imprimer Partager Blockchain Expo Europe: Agenda Delivers Beyond Expectations Blockchain Expo is returning to Amsterdam and is set to take place on 26-27 September at RAI. This year's edition promises to be a groundbreaking experience, with a thought-provoking agenda that delves into the Blockchain & Web3 Ecosystem. The event will feature a series of selected presentations and panel discussions, offering attendees a unique opportunity to gain insights from industry experts and thought leaders.





About Blockchain Expo

Blockchain Expo is an annual event that brings together technology enthusiasts, industry professionals, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the world of Blockchain. With a carefully curated agenda and a diverse range of speakers, the Blockchain Expo provides a unique platform for networking, learning, and collaboration.

