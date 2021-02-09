Blockchain : Copper integrates Avalanche

Copper integrates Avalanche to bolster institutional-grade storage and trading security for AVAX

Institutional and large traders of AVAX can use Copper’s ClearLoop with instant, frictionless off-exchange settlement.



Copper.co, the London-based digital asset infrastructure provider, completed integration with Avalanche, an open-source platform for launching decentralized applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem.



Institutional clients trading AVAX, the native token of Avalanche, will have access to Copper’s secure storage and trading ecosystem with immediate effect. Copper will add AVAX to the 150+ collection of digital assets supported across Copper’s infrastructure.



Institutional AVAX traders, community, and whales now have access to Copper’s hybrid MPC (multi-party computation) wallet technology, which combines secure offline storage with seamless access to leading online exchanges.



Copper Instills Crypto-Confidence with Leading Institutions

Using Copper’s proprietary technology, mutual clients of Avalanche and Copper can move assets quickly and securely between decentralized applications (dApps) built on Avalanche–including Solidity smart contracts.



Avalanche is the first smart contracts platform that processes 4,500+ transactions/second (tps) and instantly confirms transactions, compared to Bitcoin’s 7 tps and Ethereum’s 14 tps.



Copper Walled Garden infrastructure creates a secure closed environment for the transmission of assets across multiple exchanges, hot wallets, and offline vaults. This setup mitigates malicious attacks against a funds’ infrastructure, as well as prevents fraud risks.



Meanwhile, Copper’s ClearLoop framework connects the universe of exchanges in one secure trading loop – with real-time settlement across networks. AVAX holders will be able to delegate assets in custody to more than 25 exchanges in the ‘loop’, including BitFinex, Bit.com, Deribit, CoinFLEX, and more. Through ClearLoop technology, users can place asset orders instantly, while assets remain secure off-exchange in Copper’s custody. Trades are settled automatically and offline, protecting AVAX holders from exchange credit-risk, exchange security risks (hacking), and from assets being seized or frozen on an exchange.



“It is hugely rewarding for us to work with Avalanche, to underpin the security of a network that will facilitate trade across different financial assets at speed. It is an ethos we share with Avalanche and have already built tools that allow for digital assets to be allocated to exchanges via API, without actually making an on-chain transaction. Therefore, Copper, and now Avalanche, clients can be ready to trade on exchange within 100 milliseconds,” said Dmitry Tokarev, CEO, Copper.co. “At a time where decentralized finance is only growing in popularity but traditional finance is lagging behind, we are working with Avalanche to bring crypto-assets one step closer to the mainstream.”



"Institutional investors have made tremendous progress in sorting the facts from fiction across the cryptocurrency ecosystem, and are beginning to turn talk into action,” said John Wu, President of Ava Labs. “Projects like Copper provide the assurance of secure and robust infrastructure that institutions and sophisticated traders demand. I'm excited to welcome their technology to the Avalanche ecosystem, and look forward to their impact in accelerating adoption amongst this segment."



About Copper

Founded in 2018 by Dmitry Tokarev, Copper provides a gateway into the cryptoasset space for institutional investors by offering custody, prime brokerage, and settlements across 150 digital assets and more than 25 exchanges. It is committed to providing flexible solutions for institutional investors that can adapt to the changing cryptoasset space, while enabling far greater transparency and control for asset managers.

Copper’s fully integrated products are unique in the cryptoasset space. Underpinned by multi-award-winning custody, Copper has built the comprehensive and secure suite of tools and services required to safely acquire, trade, and store cryptocurrencies, including access to margin lending trading facilities and the DeFi space.

At the core of Copper’s infrastructure is ClearLoop, a framework that connects the universe of exchanges in one secure trading loop — with real-time settlement across the Networks. Integrated with market leading spot and derivative crypto exchanges, ClearLoop has already transformed the way in which institutional investors can engage in the cryptoasset space since launching in May 2020.

www.copper.co



About Avalanche

Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Avalanche is the first smart contracts platform that processes 4,500+ transactions/second and instantly confirms transactions. Ethereum developers can quickly build on Avalanche as Solidity works out-of-the-box.

