Blockchain: Animoca Brands and Binance Smart Chain announce strategic partnership

Animoca Brands and Binance Smart Chain announced a strategic partnership wherein Animoca Brands will expand its innovative tokenization of gaming assets by using Binance Smart Chain as the preferred blockchain infrastructure for selected blockchain projects.



Binance Smart Chain is a blockchain platform developed by Binance and its community. As part of the collaboration, Binance Smart Chain will provide advisory services in the areas of product, market fit, and blockchain technology, while Animoca Brands will bring additional virtual assets to Binance Smart Chain. The two organizations will also explore innovative approaches and use cases for the tokenization of virtual assets.



Animoca Brands and Binance Smart Chain aim to achieve meaningful adoption of blockchain technology and tokenization strategies in the broader entertainment industry, including, but not limited to, gaming and esports. The goal of the two parties is to bring more mainstream users into the crypto space.



Binance previously acquired 4,012 LAND NFTs in The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, with plans of using them to engage with its community through social gaming experiences within The Sandbox virtual worlds. Additionally, The Sandbox completed a US$3 million sale of its main utility token SAND on Binance Launchpad.



Yat Siu, the chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: “We are incredibly excited to partner with the world’s most influential exchange and to deliver our projects on the Binance Smart Chain. We believe that we are on the cusp of a significant shift in the fundamentals of gaming and we deeply appreciate collaborating with partners who share our vision of gamer empowerment by enabling characteristics previously unavailable in games such as play-to-earn and property rights.”



“Animoca Brands is one of the pioneers from the gaming industry that has made meaningful and constructive progress in the crypto space,” said Ling Zhang, VP of M&A at Binance “Through a strategic partnership with Animoca Brands, we aim to bring in more mainstream users by onboarding more high quality gaming applications on Binance Smart Chain as well as innovate the integration between blockchain technology and traditional gaming assets.”



About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.

https://www.binance.com



About Binance Smart Chain

Binance Smart Chain is a sovereign smart contract blockchain delivering Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible programmability. Designed to run in parallel with Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain retains the former’s fast execution times and low transaction fees while adding Smart Contracts functionality to support compatible dApps.

www.binance.org



About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands is a leader in the field of digital entertainment, specializing in blockchain, gamification, and artificial intelligence technologies to develop and publish a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token, games such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes, as well as products utilizing popular intellectual properties such as Formula 1®, Marvel, WWE, Garfield, Snoopy, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, Formula E, and Doraemon. Animoca Brands’ portfolio of blockchain investments and partnerships includes Lucid Sight, Dapper Labs (creators of CryptoKitties), WAX, Harmony, and Decentraland. The Company is based in Hong Kong, United States, South Korea, Finland, Argentina, and the Czech Republic. Subsidiaries include The Sandbox, Quidd, Gamee, and nWay.

www.animocabrands.com

