Bittrex Partners with IdentityMind for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Support

articles liés
-
Seventure Partners renouvelle son soutien à Domain Therapeutics et investit 3,5 millions d’euros ($3,9M)
-
Les grands transporteurs maritimes CMA CGM et MSC rejoignent la plateforme numérique de logistique TradeLens
-
Tycoon Global Blockchain Real Estate Group Announced a US$4.5 Million Project
-
NRI FT India and Digital Asset to Deliver DAML Driven Applications to Capital Markets
-
Crowd for Angels Inks MoU with Tokenisation Platform myStake
Bittrex’s explosive growth has come as automated transaction monitoring is pushed to the forefront of the regulatory landscape, proving the need for efficient, automated AML compliance solutions for the day-to-day operations that require a combination of real-time technology and operational workflow support, which are unique to the IdentityMind platform.
“At Bittrex, we have gone to great lengths to implement an AML compliance program in order to help prevent, detect and remediate suspicious behavior.” said Bill Shihara, Bittrex CEO. “With headquarters in the U.S., our expansion into Europe, and a growing network of partner platforms around the globe, we were looking for a state of the art technology to make our compliance posture worldwide even stronger."
The cost of compliance continues to rise for organizations that rely solely on manual operations. The availability of platforms like IdentityMind that focus on comprehensive operational support of the AML process allows for a more efficient and scalable solution.
“We continue to invest in how our clients can quickly turn their manual processes into automated transaction monitoring and cost-effective compliance operations,” said Jose Caldera, IdentityMind’s Chief Products and Marketing Officer. “It is clear to us that in order for financial institutions to take advantage of the advancement in com-pliance technology we have to integrate quickly and seamlessly into their day-to-day operations. We are thrilled to help Bittrex, one of the most important digital exchange platforms in the world, in adopting and realizing the benefits of automated transaction monitoring.”
About IdentityMind
IdentityMind, creator of Trusted Digital Identities (TDIs), offers a SaaS platform for online risk management and compliance automation. We help companies reduce client onboarding fraud and transaction fraud, and improve AML, sanctions screening, and KYC. IdentityMind continuously builds, validates and risk scores digital identities through eDNA™ technology to ensure global business safety and compliance from customer onboarding and throughout the customer lifecycle. We securely track the entities involved in each transaction (e.g. consumers, merchants, cardholders, payment wallets, alternative payment methods) to build payment reputations, and allow companies to identify and reduce potential fraud, evaluate merchant account applications, onboard accounts, enable identity verification services, and identify potential money laundering. For more information, visit IdentityMind on the Web, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Youtube.
For inquiries, please contact: pr(at)identitymind.com
About Bittrex.com
Founded in 2014 by three cybersecurity engineers, Bittrex.com is the premier U.S.-based digital asset trading platform, providing lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and in-dustry-leading security practices. Our mission is to help advance the blockchain industry by foster-ing innovation, incubating new and emerging technology, and driving transformative change. Bittrex, Inc. is not a regulated exchange under U.S. securities laws.
Bittrex.com
“At Bittrex, we have gone to great lengths to implement an AML compliance program in order to help prevent, detect and remediate suspicious behavior.” said Bill Shihara, Bittrex CEO. “With headquarters in the U.S., our expansion into Europe, and a growing network of partner platforms around the globe, we were looking for a state of the art technology to make our compliance posture worldwide even stronger."
The cost of compliance continues to rise for organizations that rely solely on manual operations. The availability of platforms like IdentityMind that focus on comprehensive operational support of the AML process allows for a more efficient and scalable solution.
“We continue to invest in how our clients can quickly turn their manual processes into automated transaction monitoring and cost-effective compliance operations,” said Jose Caldera, IdentityMind’s Chief Products and Marketing Officer. “It is clear to us that in order for financial institutions to take advantage of the advancement in com-pliance technology we have to integrate quickly and seamlessly into their day-to-day operations. We are thrilled to help Bittrex, one of the most important digital exchange platforms in the world, in adopting and realizing the benefits of automated transaction monitoring.”
About IdentityMind
IdentityMind, creator of Trusted Digital Identities (TDIs), offers a SaaS platform for online risk management and compliance automation. We help companies reduce client onboarding fraud and transaction fraud, and improve AML, sanctions screening, and KYC. IdentityMind continuously builds, validates and risk scores digital identities through eDNA™ technology to ensure global business safety and compliance from customer onboarding and throughout the customer lifecycle. We securely track the entities involved in each transaction (e.g. consumers, merchants, cardholders, payment wallets, alternative payment methods) to build payment reputations, and allow companies to identify and reduce potential fraud, evaluate merchant account applications, onboard accounts, enable identity verification services, and identify potential money laundering. For more information, visit IdentityMind on the Web, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Youtube.
For inquiries, please contact: pr(at)identitymind.com
About Bittrex.com
Founded in 2014 by three cybersecurity engineers, Bittrex.com is the premier U.S.-based digital asset trading platform, providing lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and in-dustry-leading security practices. Our mission is to help advance the blockchain industry by foster-ing innovation, incubating new and emerging technology, and driving transformative change. Bittrex, Inc. is not a regulated exchange under U.S. securities laws.
Bittrex.com
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com