Bittrex Partners with IdentityMind for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Support

Bittrex’s explosive growth has come as automated transaction monitoring is pushed to the forefront of the regulatory landscape, proving the need for efficient, automated AML compliance solutions for the day-to-day operations that require a combination of real-time technology and operational workflow support, which are unique to the IdentityMind platform.



“At Bittrex, we have gone to great lengths to implement an AML compliance program in order to help prevent, detect and remediate suspicious behavior.” said Bill Shihara, Bittrex CEO. “With headquarters in the U.S., our expansion into Europe, and a growing network of partner platforms around the globe, we were looking for a state of the art technology to make our compliance posture worldwide even stronger."



The cost of compliance continues to rise for organizations that rely solely on manual operations. The availability of platforms like IdentityMind that focus on comprehensive operational support of the AML process allows for a more efficient and scalable solution.



“We continue to invest in how our clients can quickly turn their manual processes into automated transaction monitoring and cost-effective compliance operations,” said Jose Caldera, IdentityMind’s Chief Products and Marketing Officer. “It is clear to us that in order for financial institutions to take advantage of the advancement in com-pliance technology we have to integrate quickly and seamlessly into their day-to-day operations. We are thrilled to help Bittrex, one of the most important digital exchange platforms in the world, in adopting and realizing the benefits of automated transaction monitoring.”



About IdentityMind



IdentityMind, creator of Trusted Digital Identities (TDIs), offers a SaaS platform for online risk management and compliance automation. We help companies reduce client onboarding fraud and transaction fraud, and improve AML, sanctions screening, and KYC. IdentityMind continuously builds, validates and risk scores digital identities through eDNA™ technology to ensure global business safety and compliance from customer onboarding and throughout the customer lifecycle. We securely track the entities involved in each transaction (e.g. consumers, merchants, cardholders, payment wallets, alternative payment methods) to build payment reputations, and allow companies to identify and reduce potential fraud, evaluate merchant account applications, onboard accounts, enable identity verification services, and identify potential money laundering. For more information, visit IdentityMind on the Web, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Youtube.



About Bittrex.com

Founded in 2014 by three cybersecurity engineers, Bittrex.com is the premier U.S.-based digital asset trading platform, providing lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and in-dustry-leading security practices. Our mission is to help advance the blockchain industry by foster-ing innovation, incubating new and emerging technology, and driving transformative change. Bittrex, Inc. is not a regulated exchange under U.S. securities laws.

