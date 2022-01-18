Bitstamp signs exclusive £4.5m sponsorship deal with David Beckham's Guild Esports

Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Guild Esports (LSE: GILD; OTCQB: GULDF), a global teams organisation and lifestyle brand, is pleased to welcome Bitstamp, the world's longest-running crypto exchange, as the Company's exclusive Official Cryptocurrency Exchange partner with the signing of a three-year global sponsorship deal for £4.5 million.



The sponsorship will commence on 29th January 2022. This is the largest sponsorship deal secured by Guild Esports in its history and will generate annual revenues of £1.5m over the three-year period.

As part of the agreement, Bitstamp will be given marketing rights and prominent exposure across Guild's team jersey and will also appear across social and digital content featuring the Company's pro-players and content creators. Bitstamp's logo and brand will also be integrated at Guild's new flagship London headquarters which are due to open in early 2022.

In addition, Guild and Bitstamp will collaborate in the development of numerous projects and activations aimed at enhancing Guild's fanbase and Bitstamp customers' experience and creating high-quality content the esports community has come to expect from Guild.

Bitstamp is one of the world's longest-established cryptocurrency exchanges, supporting investors, traders and leading financial institutions since 2011. With a proven track record, cutting-edge market infrastructure and dedication to personal service, Bitstamp is trusted by over four million customers worldwide. In 2014, the exchange became the first to ever conduct a financial audit of a crypto firm. Bitstamp was also the first nationally licensed Bitcoin exchange in the world when its EU base, Luxembourg, granted it a payment institution licence in 2016, warranting the exchange's regulation across Europe.

Kal Hourd, chief executive of Guild Esports, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Bitstamp to Guild as our official cryptocurrency exchange partner. It will also enable us to deliver creative, high-quality content and meaningful experience to our audience in a way that is authentic to both Guild and Bitstamps' identities.

"Our pipeline of new business opportunities remains strong as Guild's growing network audience of fans and teams' performance continues to attract strong interest from a wide cross-section of brand advertisers. As a result we look forward to bringing more sponsors on board in due course."

Julian Sawyer, CEO of Bitstamp, added: "Partnering with a creative and fast-growing organisation with a digital and worldwide audience like Guild, is a natural fit for us. Working together to reach esports and gaming fans is a significant moment for us and our growth plans as we continue to bring our trusted service to more mainstream audiences that recognise the benefits of investing in crypto,"

About Guild Esports:
Guild Esports PLC is a global fan-focused team organisation and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. Our in-house training academy aims to attract and nurture the best esports talent, and our goal is to provide the ultimate entertainment experience alongside a distinctive lifestyle brand authentic to the esports community worldwide. Guild is led by an experienced management team of esports veterans and co-owned by David Beckham. The Company is headquartered in the UK and its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: GILD) and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States (ticker: GULDF).
www.guildesports.com

About Bitstamp:
Bitstamp is the world's original and longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, supporting investors, traders and leading financial institutions since 2011. With a proven track record, cutting-edge market infrastructure and dedication to personal service with a human touch, Bitstamp's secure and reliable trading venue is trusted by over four million customers worldwide. Whether it's through its intuitive web platform and mobile app or industry-leading APIs, Bitstamp is where crypto enters finance.
www.bitstamp.net

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


