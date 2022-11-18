Bitstamp secures 50th license with VASP registration in Spain

• The company has been included in the register of Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) of the Bank of Spain, a mandatory requirement to operate in our country, which guarantees that Bitstamp complies with national Spanish regulation

• ‘Spain is a key territory in our global strategy to further advance virtual asset regulation and provider stability to retail investors and institutions,’ says Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux, Global CEO of Bitstamp



The registration ensures that Bitstamp complies with the appropriate procedures for the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CTF), and that it complies with the requirements of integrity and commercial and professional conduct contained in the Spanish regulations.



Bitstamp has successfully undergone this assessment, conducted by the Bank of Spain and the Executive Service of the Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Monetary Offenses (Sepblac), after submitting its application on January 31. The evaluation of the application file having taken less than a year, is a testament to Bitstamp's good reputation and its robust AML/CTF controls.



As a result, Bitstamp can provide virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and electronic wallet custody services to Spanish users in compliance with the Spanish law, being also subject to compliance with the rules, principles and criteria established by the Spanish regulations on cryptoassets advertising, as established by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).



"This is a new milestone in Bitstamp's history, after recently obtaining registration in Italy. Spain, as one of our top five markets, is a key territory in our global strategy, to further boost cryptocurrency regulation and provide stability to retail investors and institutions. We are proud that the registration in Spain brings the number of licenses and registrations we have been granted globally to 50”, says Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux, Global CEO of Bitstamp.



The entry into force in 2020 of a new EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive has allowed cryptocurrency exchange platforms to register as Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) in EU member states on an individual basis, pending scrutiny and compliance with national and EU rules. To date, most EU member states have fully transposed the measures of the directive.



Bitstamp has taken advantage of new EU regulatory developments to continue to provide its customers with reliable and compliant cryptocurrency trading. Bitstamp Europe S.A. was authorised as a payment institution in Luxembourg in April 2016. At that time, it was one of the first cryptocurrency exchanges to be licensed for one of the so-called traditional payment services. Additionally, Bitstamp Europe S.A. took advantage of the EU regime for passporting payment services to all EU member states.



In October 2022, the company ranked first among more than 130 centralised crypto exchanges in CryptoCompare's latest Exchange Benchmark report. The company is the only cryptocurrency exchange to receive the highest possible rating, an AA rating, both in this report and consistently in the last four rankings.



About Bitstamp

Bitstamp is the world’s original and longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, supporting investors, traders, and leading financial institutions since 2011. With a proven track record, cutting-edge market infrastructure and dedication to personal customer service with a human touch, Bitstamp’s secure and reliable trading platform is trusted by millions of customers worldwide. Whether through its intuitive web platform and mobile app or industry-leading APIs, Bitstamp is where crypto enters finance. www.bitstamp.net

