Bitcoin arbitrage opportunities tighten, shifting investor trading strategies - according to new report

articles liés
-
Paxful announces a third school to be #BuiltWithBitcoin
-
Algorand Platform Announces its First Major Environmental Use Case: PlanetWatch Global Air Quality Monitoring
-
Leading Decentralized Investment Banking Group - Coinstreet Partners, Awarded Asia Futurist Leadership Award
-
Monerium and Algorand enter partnership to issue e-money on the Algorand protocol
-
First regulated Real Estate Fund tokenized
ZUBR’s report, covering data from 2017 to 2019, examines price discovery, market development and the relationship between volatility and liquidity based on trading volumes across regulated exchanges under a macro and micro lens.
Key findings from the report include:
Price discovery has fallen from 15% to less than 1% in just two years
In 2019, the price difference on days that experienced upwards of 20% from the low price to the high price saw a gap difference across exchanges all under 0.9%. In 2018, arbitrage gaps during extreme volatility reached 7%, and in 2017, as high as 15.5%
The world’s two leading bitcoin exchanges are more similar than you think
Major differences can be seen between exchanges within the past few years, but the gap in price discovery from a bird’s eye lens show that markets are becoming more efficient in price discovery across markets. When comparing price differences for Coinbase versus Bitstamp, the gap now averages under 0.25% in 2019 between the daily highs. These price difference averages stood at almost double in previous years.
Opportunities from price swings have halved in three years
In 2017, 27% of the year saw price swings north of 10%. The amount of days that a price swing was larger than 10% in 2019 was less than half that at 12.6% of the year.
Bitcoin’s volatility still makes for a difficult Store-of-Value versus gold
A look at daily arbitrage lows and highs of gold in 2019 shows that during 92% of the year prices saw less than a 2% daily change. In 2019, Bitcoin saw price swings of less than 2% on just 47 days (less than 13% of the year). Gold’s peak volatility was well below 4%.
The liquidity-volatility relationship remains extremely problematic and unstable
Trading volumes monitored every one second by ZUBR show increasing liquidity gaps as prices go up. Lack of liquidity when markets begin to heat up leads to significant price jumps and, in turn, propels volatility even further.
Ilgar Alekperov, CEO, ZUBR said:
“Our data shows just how much crypto exchanges and trading opportunities have changed over the course of three years. Investors used to visit spot exchanges to leverage arbitrage strategies. Now, we’re facing a more advanced trading world where crypto exchanges have standardised and price discovery has become so much more efficient. What we’re seeing as a result of these major changes is investors embracing other strategies and products, such as derivatives, in order to diversify and keep their competitive edge. It is a move towards the sort of comprehensive trading infrastructure we see within fiat markets.
“Investors need to be aware of these changes as they evaluate the crypto industry’s investment performance. This is the first of a series of reports ZUBR will be releasing, aimed at exploring and showcasing the opportunities of the asset class.”
ZUBR is a digital assets derivatives trading platform for hedge funds, HFT traders and other parties who bear cryptocurrency price exposure risks as a part of their operational activity. Currently in beta, ZUBR is due to launch in the first quarter of 2020.
You can read the full report, ‘Examination of Bitcoin liquidity, price discovery and market place development’, here:https://blog.zubr.io/examination-of-bitcoin-liquidity-price-discovery-and-market-place-development/
Key findings from the report include:
Price discovery has fallen from 15% to less than 1% in just two years
In 2019, the price difference on days that experienced upwards of 20% from the low price to the high price saw a gap difference across exchanges all under 0.9%. In 2018, arbitrage gaps during extreme volatility reached 7%, and in 2017, as high as 15.5%
The world’s two leading bitcoin exchanges are more similar than you think
Major differences can be seen between exchanges within the past few years, but the gap in price discovery from a bird’s eye lens show that markets are becoming more efficient in price discovery across markets. When comparing price differences for Coinbase versus Bitstamp, the gap now averages under 0.25% in 2019 between the daily highs. These price difference averages stood at almost double in previous years.
Opportunities from price swings have halved in three years
In 2017, 27% of the year saw price swings north of 10%. The amount of days that a price swing was larger than 10% in 2019 was less than half that at 12.6% of the year.
Bitcoin’s volatility still makes for a difficult Store-of-Value versus gold
A look at daily arbitrage lows and highs of gold in 2019 shows that during 92% of the year prices saw less than a 2% daily change. In 2019, Bitcoin saw price swings of less than 2% on just 47 days (less than 13% of the year). Gold’s peak volatility was well below 4%.
The liquidity-volatility relationship remains extremely problematic and unstable
Trading volumes monitored every one second by ZUBR show increasing liquidity gaps as prices go up. Lack of liquidity when markets begin to heat up leads to significant price jumps and, in turn, propels volatility even further.
Ilgar Alekperov, CEO, ZUBR said:
“Our data shows just how much crypto exchanges and trading opportunities have changed over the course of three years. Investors used to visit spot exchanges to leverage arbitrage strategies. Now, we’re facing a more advanced trading world where crypto exchanges have standardised and price discovery has become so much more efficient. What we’re seeing as a result of these major changes is investors embracing other strategies and products, such as derivatives, in order to diversify and keep their competitive edge. It is a move towards the sort of comprehensive trading infrastructure we see within fiat markets.
“Investors need to be aware of these changes as they evaluate the crypto industry’s investment performance. This is the first of a series of reports ZUBR will be releasing, aimed at exploring and showcasing the opportunities of the asset class.”
ZUBR is a digital assets derivatives trading platform for hedge funds, HFT traders and other parties who bear cryptocurrency price exposure risks as a part of their operational activity. Currently in beta, ZUBR is due to launch in the first quarter of 2020.
You can read the full report, ‘Examination of Bitcoin liquidity, price discovery and market place development’, here:https://blog.zubr.io/examination-of-bitcoin-liquidity-price-discovery-and-market-place-development/
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Chaineum est une banque d'affaires offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière de financement, levée de fonds, M&A, ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que vers la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
About Chaineum:
Chaineum is a Investment Banking Advisory Firm with a strong expertise in funding, fundraising, M&A, ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Chaineum est une banque d'affaires offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière de financement, levée de fonds, M&A, ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que vers la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
About Chaineum:
Chaineum is a Investment Banking Advisory Firm with a strong expertise in funding, fundraising, M&A, ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.