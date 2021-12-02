Bitcoin Capital Expands its Crypto Asset Offering

articles liés
FiCAS' subsidiary Bitcoin Capital AG proves pioneering spirit again and launches two new actively managed crypto ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange:
1 FiCAS Active Bitcoin ETP (Symbol BTCB | ISIN CH1130276988)
1 FiCAS Active Ethereum ETP (Symbol ETHB | ISIN CH1130276996)
Bitcoin Capital announced today that it has again listed two world firsts on the SIX Swiss Exchange. With 1 FiCAS Active Bitcoin ETP and 1 FiCAS Active Ethereum ETP, the company has launched two products actively managed by the highly experienced crypto asset manager FICAS AG. With active management, the products aim to counter negative price fluctuations and therefore outperform the two largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization. With the listing, institutional, professional, and private investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the European Union (excluding Hungary) can easily invest in the new products via their bank or broker, just as they do with other listed financial investments such as equities or bonds.
"Our purpose is to grant investors safe and easy access to digital assets and are convinced that crypto assets will soon be part of the diversification strategy of many investment portfolios. The two new products with the most relevant cryptocurrencies as underlying may, through their active management, improve the overall portfolio risk by reducing underlying volatility," said Dr. Luca Schenk, Chairman of Bitcoin Capital AG.
As a pioneer in innovative investment products, Bitcoin Capital AG has already proven itself in 2020 with the launch of the world's first exchange-listed actively managed crypto ETP - 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP (Symbol BTCA | ISIN CH0548689600). With the new products, the crypto journey will be far from over and more investment solutions are already being planned.
About Bitcoin Capital AG
Bitcoin Capital AG is a subsidiary of FiCAS AG. The company issued the world's first actively managed and listed crypto ETP which was listed on the Swiss stock exchange in 2020. Bitcoin Capital offers asset managers the possibility to white-label and launch actively managed exchange-listed products.
About FiCAS AG
FiCAS AG is a Swiss-based crypto investment management boutique. The firm manages FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - the world's first actively managed exchange-traded product (ETP) with cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, issued by Bitcoin Capital AG. FiCAS AG's discretionary investment strategy is based on fundamental and technical analysis, proprietary algorithms, and quant signals from experienced analysts. The founder of FiCAS AG, Ali Mizani Oskui, has a proven track record of outperforming crypto market trends. The portfolio he managed from October 2015 to January 2018 outperformed bitcoin holding strategy returns by 110% over the same period, as audited by a "Big Four" advisory firm. FiCAS AG was founded in 2019 and is led by a team of professionals with deep knowledge of both crypto finance and traditional finance.
www.bitcoincapital.com | www.ficas.com
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
