Quotidien Fintech, Blocktech, Newtech / Daily News
              



Vendredi 19 Février 2021

Bitcoin | Survey finds 5% of corporate CFOs plan to buy Bitcoin in 2021


Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessous est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.



articles liés
More than 70% of financial executives surveyed are closely watching what everyone else is doing with Bitcoin before they decide on investing their companies’ cash reserves in it.

A small scale study of financial executives has found that 5% of companies intend to invest in Bitcoin (BTC) as a corporate asset this year, with a further 11% stating they could do so by 2024.

The survey conducted by Gartner comes on the back of news that Tesla invested 8%, or $1.5 billion of its cash reserve, into Bitcoin. MicroStrategy Inc. who has also invested large sums into the token announced a $600 million convertible bond offering Tuesday with the intent of using the proceeds to acquire additional Bitcoins.

The 77 respondents, including 50 CFOs among other executives, showed highly differing views based on the industry the company works in. The technology sector showed the most attraction towards Bitcoin with 50% of respondents from this industry anticipating holding the cryptocurrency in the future, with no difference based on the organization’s size.

Although the majority of those surveyed (84%) stated their main concerns about investing revolves around the financial risk that comes from Bitcoin’s high volatility, it also appears many are adopting a wait and see approach a the landscape develops.

More than 70% stated that one of the top things they want to know is what others are doing with Bitcoin. Almost the same number want to hear more from regulators on the matter to aid in their understanding of the inherent risks with holding the digital asset.

Gartner chief of research Alexander Bant noted that, “Finance leaders who are tasked with ensuring financial stability are not prone to making speculative leaps into unknown territory,” adding

“It’s important to remember this is a nascent phenomenon in the long timeline of corporate assets. Finance leaders who are tasked with ensuring financial stability are not prone to making speculative leaps into unknown territory.”

Other concerns expressed included board risk aversion (39%), slow adoption as an accepted form of payment or exchange (38%), lack of understanding (30%), cyber risks (25%), and complex accounting treatment (18%).

While it’s difficult to draw statistically significant results from such a small sample size, it is worth noting how increased corporate investment would impact Bitcoin. In the second half of 2020, companies outside of the financial and utility sectors in the S&P Global held approximately $2 trillion in cash reserves. This is currently more than double Bitcoin’s current market cap, and as such, there is plenty of money available to flow into Bitcoin.

The technology sector alone could have at least $640 billion to invest — though most companies so far have allocated only a small percentage to Bitcoin.

Investment firm ARK Invest suggested earlier this month that if “all S&P 500 companies were to allocate 1% of their cash” to BTC, the digital asset’s price would increase by roughly $40,000, driving the price to just shy of $90,000.

Should the corporate investments rise to 10% of cash reserves, ARK claims Bitcoin will increase by $400,000.

The study represents a stark increase of awareness from Gartner's 2018 survey in which only 66% of CIOs even knew about blockchain technology.

Read more

Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Morning Newsletter
Le marché des cryptos
Finyear - Daily News
 
 
    Les meilleurs placements | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance | STO Advisory |
    Dijon et environs, courtage en prêt immobilier et rachat de crédits. Voici votre Solution Prêt.

      No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
      This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

      Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2020. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited. FINYEAR: ISSN 2114-5369.