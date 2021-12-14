BitNile Holdings Announces Closing of Series A Investment in Decentralized Finance Platform

Corporate Finance, Hybrid Finance News
              


BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its subsidiary, BitNile, Inc., closed its investment transaction as the lead investor in a $15 million Series A offering from Earnity Inc., a San Mateo, Calif. based decentralized finance marketplace as initially announced on December 6, 2021.

For more information on BitNile Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile Holdings’ headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

