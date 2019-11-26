Bird & Bird conseille Tissium lors de sa Series B de 39 millions d'euros

articles liés
Investissement : 10 réflexions pour 2020
Second Round of Blockchain Incubation Program Started in Switzerland’s Crypto Valley
Conseil de Bpifrance Financement par CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats dans le cadre de la structuration de son premier fonds commun de titrisation
Clifford Chance intervient dans le cadre de l'émission obligataire inaugurale Tier 2 de RCI Banque
WOÔ lève 3 millions d’euros auprès d’Inter Invest Capital
Les actionnaires existants (Bpifrance, CM-CIC Innovation, CapDecisif Management, Omnes Capital et Sofinnova Partners) et de nouveaux investisseurs comme ValQuest Partners ont participé à ce tour.
Cette levée de fonds servira à soutenir l'expansion mondiale de la plateforme de polymères de Tissium dans divers domaines thérapeutiques, notamment dans la réparation des nerfs périphériques, le cardiovasculaire et la chirurgie digestive.
Emmanuelle Porte : « Tissium est une belle medtech française qui valorise une innovation de rupture américaine, issue des plus grands organismes de recherche tels que le Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Nous sommes fiers de de l’avoir accompagnée depuis sa création et sur cette seconde levée de fonds déterminante pour son déploiement industriel »
Tissium était conseillée par Bird & Bird avec une équipe composée d’Emmanuelle Porte (Associée) et Sylvie Hamel (Counsel).
Les actionnaires étaient conseillés par Dechert (Anne-Charlotte Rivière).
A propos de Bird & Bird
Bird & Bird est un cabinet d’avocats international avec 30 bureaux répartis en Europe, Asie Pacifique et Moyen-Orient. Avec plus de 1300 professionnels du droit, le cabinet couvre la plupart des domaines du droit privé et public des affaires et de la fiscalité.
Un des atouts du cabinet est sa connaissance approfondie de secteurs clés de l'économie tels que l’aviation, l’énergie, les services financiers et l’assurance, les technologies de l’information, les communications électroniques ou encore les sciences de la vie.
En France, le cabinet est présent à Paris et à Lyon et rassemble plus de 115 avocats dont 29 associés.
twobirds.com
