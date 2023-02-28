BingX Announces Partnership With Mercuryo for Smarter Digital Payments

Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, is excited to announce its partnership with Mercuryo. This collaboration between the two leading companies in the fintech industry is set to transform the digital payments landscape by providing secure, fast, and easy-to-use solutions for customers worldwide.


Mercuryo is a global payments infrastructure platform, reinventing the ease of making payments by providing businesses from both the fiat and crypto worlds with a wide range of financial services and products, accessible through single API integration. Since its inception in 2018, Mercuryo has been developing a holistic fintech platform with several products including on- and off-ramps, Fiat Pay In-Out, BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service), CaaS (Crypto-as-a-Service); Since 2018, Mercuryo has onboarded more than 3 million users to web3. Its flagship product, on- and off-ramps, supports 20+ most popular tokens, including BTC, ETH, and USDT, as well as a wide range of local currencies and payment methods globally.

The partnership will enable BingX users to enjoy a seamless payment process which is faster and more secure than traditional payment methods. BingX users can buy crypto via Mercuryo with a range of payment options, including Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. The purchased crypto will be credited directly to the user's wallet immediately after payment. Another benefit of this collaboration is KYC token sharing. The team will enable sumsub tokens for seamless user KYC sharing, which will help save from a second verification. Customers can now purchase crypto bypassing a double-verification, thanks to Mercuryo's partnerships and close collaboration with BingX's team.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Mercuryo to offer our customers an innovative and secure payment solution," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "With this collaboration, we aim to simplify digital payments and provide our customers with a faster, more secure, and more convenient way to transact. What is interesting to note is that our slogans have a lot in common. BingX strives to achieve Trading Made Easy while Mercuryo Business Payments Made Easy. Working together, we can and we will make this come true."

"We are thrilled to partner with BingX to provide customers with smooth fiat payment options," said Petr Kozyakov, CEO of Mercuryo. "Our joint efforts will not only transform the digital payments industry, but also accelerate the adoption of crypto-powered solutions worldwide. BingX's commitment to being an industry leader inspires us to provide first-class solutions for their team to serve customers and increase customer loyalty."

The partnership between BingX and Mercuryo is a significant step forward for the fintech industry, as it paves the way for a more accessible and efficient digital payments ecosystem. It is just the beginning of a new era in the digital payments industry. More exciting updates will be forthcoming.

About BingX
BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

SOURCE BingX

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Les avis financiers et/ou économiques présentés par les contributeurs de Finyear.com (experts, avocats, observateurs, bloggers, etc...) sont les leurs et peuvent évoluer sans qu’il soit nécessaire de faire une mise à jour des contenus. Les articles présentés ne constituent en rien une invitation à réaliser un quelconque investissement.

The financial and/or economic opinions presented by Finyear.com contributors (experts, lawyers, observers, bloggers, etc.) are their own and may change without the need to update the content. The articles presented do not constitute an invitation to make any investment.
Mardi 28 Février 2023




