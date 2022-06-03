Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Binance Labs Closes $500M Investment Fund to Boost Blockchain, Web3, and Value-Building Technologies

Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of Binance, announces the closing of a new $500 million investment fund.


Binance Labs Closes $500M Investment Fund to Boost Blockchain, Web3, and Value-Building Technologies
The fund is supported by leading global institutional investors such as DST Global Partners, Breyer Capital, and Whampoa Group. Other major private equity funds, family offices, and corporations also subscribed to the fund as limited partners.

The new fund will invest in projects that can extend the use cases of cryptocurrencies and drive the adoption of Web3 and blockchain technologies.

Changpeng Zhao ‘CZ’, Founder and CEO of Binance, said: “In a Web3 environment, the connection between values, people, and economies is essential, and if these three elements come together to build an ecosystem, that will accelerate the mass adoption of the blockchain technology and crypto. The goal of the newly closed investment fund is to discover and support projects and founders with the potential to build and to lead Web3 across DeFi, NFTs, gaming, Metaverse, social, and more.”

Since 2018, Binance Labs has invested in and incubated more than 100 projects from over 25 countries. Its portfolio includes industry-leading projects such as 1inch, Audius, Axie Infinity, Dune Analytics, Elrond, Injective, Polygon, Optimism, The Sandbox, and STEPN.

Binance Labs makes investments across three different stages: incubation, early-stage venture, and late-stage growth.

With incubation, Binance Labs aims to connect projects with Binance’s network of resources, experts, and mentors to help them drive successful product development and growth. Binance Labs runs its Incubation Program regularly and is currently supporting its fourth cohort.

Early-stage venture investments include token and equity investments across all sectors of cryptocurrency and Web3, including infrastructure, DeFi, NFTs, gaming, Metaverse, social, and crypto adoption platforms.
Late-stage growth investments target more mature companies looking to scale or bridge into the Web3 ecosystem with the Binance ecosystem as a solid strategic partner.

The $500 million investment fund announced today is expected to be allocated to projects spanning all three stages.

SOURCE

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Vendredi 3 Juin 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Contrôleur financier Fonds de PE – (3 – 6 ans) - Paris

L’Etude Bonnard Lawson recherche un(e) AVOCAT(E) DROIT DES SOCIETES

Back office – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Chargé.e d’affaires – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Avocat(e)/Conseiller(ère) Juridique Technologies / Blockchain / Web 3.0 – Rolle, Suisse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Mollie accélère son développement en France et recrute son nouveau Vice-Président

ABBYY : Hervé Laurandin devient Directeur France

Solarisbank nomme Ingmar Krusch au poste de CIO et Dennis Winter au poste de CTO

Bitfinex Securities Ltd. Appoints Jesse Knutson as Head of Operations

CGI annonce des nominations à la haute direction

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Binance Labs Closes $500M Investment Fund to Boost Blockchain, Web3, and Value-Building Technologies

Classiq, plateforme de conception d'algorithmes quantiques est désormais intégrée à Amazon Braket

Mollie accélère son développement en France et recrute son nouveau Vice-Président

ABBYY : Hervé Laurandin devient Directeur France

Pimster lève 2M€ pour réinventer la relation client des marques dans le post-achat

Skaleet s’associe à PSP Lab pour aider ses clients sur les processus d’obtention de licence de paiement en Europe

Money20/20 Europe unveils another show reflecting the diverse voices of Fintech

Pour préserver leur croissance, les PME doivent travaillent sur leur trésorerie, même et surtout quand tout va bien

Logiciels On-premise et SaaS : du club utilisateur à la communauté d’utilisateurs

NH Law a conseillé et accompagné le groupe Daher dans le cadre de sa nouvelle opération de financement de 180M€

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Vers une crise de l’immobilier

Keewe lève 1,25M€ pour mettre la finance au service de la transition écologique des PME

RGPD : Dastra lève 1M€ pour renforcer sa technologie et accélérer son déploiement européen

Florence raises $35M to revolutionise social care staffing

Interview | Le phishing, une fraude qui contourne l’authentification forte