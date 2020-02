To invest well, all you need are skills to play on the market — here’s a list of the best online trading platforms that will be sure to equip you with the experience you need to be a skillful investor!Fidelity Investments is well known for being the lowest costing online brokerage. They provide great market intelligence resources, numerous broker tools and you won’t have to pay a single cent for commission fees for stocks and ETF trades! Clients have rated their trade executions and accuracy to be excellent, alongside being the perfect platform for beginners. This is mainly due to the fact that Fidelity Investments has a very detailed research system that will support beginners by providing all the market knowledge needed.Furthermore, while it is true that Fidelity Investments is only open to US citizens and that these US customers have to sign onto multiple platforms just to gain access to the different trading tools, clients won’t need to hassle about requiring an account minimum. So, if you’re a US citizen looking to gain an easy and safe entry into the online trading market, Fidelity will be the best platform for you to set up your own portfolio — you’ll get to focus on building up your skillsets without having to worry about any bank fees!E*trade is probably one of the oldest online discount brokers around and this means that you can trust their online services to be one of the more extensive and knowledgeable ones on the internet. Not only do they provide streaming strategy options, but there are also performance risk tools for clients to test their portfolios — all of these benefits can be enjoyed with zero commission fees charged! Some minor cons are that the online E*Trade is only accessible on the desktop applications, there’s a lack of bank account integration and E*Trades has high margin rates. Nevertheless, it remains an ideal online brokerage platform for desktop users and it caters to both the beginners and advanced investors — trade as much, or as little as you like, with no commission fees!If you’re the sort of investor who switches between passive and active trading depending on the market, TD Ameritrade is just for you. It’s the best kind of online brokerage service for every trader because it lets you trade and test various trades on a range of platforms. They’ve got a broad range of research options a customizable news feed just so you can constantly be at the top of your game with the latest investment trends.Aside from the online broker courses that teach investors about how to best utilize the site, clients can tap into social media platforms to get additional support or reach out to others. Even though the mobile application isn’t as high-tech as the desktop version and the website isn’t the most fool-proof, let’s not forget that you’re getting all the good stuff at zero commission fees on stock or EFT trades — TD Ameritrade truly prioritizes customer experience; everyone, be it beginner or not, gets to enjoy its benefits of low-cost trading and discount brokerage.As much as all other online stock brokers are open to beginners, Acorns might just be the most suitable for those who have absolutely no investment experience. Beginner investors tend to get easily overwhelmed with investment risks and have not much clue as to how they should personalize a portfolio; but with Acorns’ highly customizable user-experience, beginners can opt for a hands-off, passive investing experience without needing extensive investment knowledge.Given that Acorns has an automated investments feature available in EFTs, based on given recommendations from one’s personal information, new clients will get a hang of the investment procedures in no time. The personalized recommendations will expose beginners to the patterns of the market and encourage them to become more confident investors. That being said, Acorns does charge fees. In addition to paying $5 just to open an account, Acorn users need to pay up to $1 to $3 for monthly fees and accept the condition that their accounts are taxable. However, presuming that Acorns does enable clients to take the backseat and grow their funds passively, this makes for a have-it-all online stock broker for beginners that have yet to learn more about investment risks; you’ll still get the cash rolling in even if you’re not an expert!