Best Online Trading Platforms

5. Charles Schwab



For starters, Charles Schwab is well-known for its low-cost services. Clients love their online stock broker platform because they don’t charge for ETF or stocks, and even the options trading commission fees are free-of-charge as well. Moreover, should any clients be dissatisfied with any chargeable services, they can request for a refund. Charles Schwab guarantees its clients to get refunds as long as they’re unhappy with the charged services — its platform is aimed at making sure clients get the top investing experience, which explains why it’s so popular among online investors.



Although Charles Schwab does have higher margin rates than the average online stockbrokers, they’re still a preferred platform for investors because they offer full banking features and clients can even opt to attain guidance from financial advisors. Be it full-service financial advice or independent and passive trading experience, Charles Schwab will be sure to give you the best of both worlds with its intuitive online brokerage tools.



6. Interactive Brokers



If you’re looking to be an active trader in the market, Interactive Brokers would be marvelous for you. They’ve got a high-caliber platform that boosts investment opportunities with its multitude of tools and easy access to professional advisors. When you use Interactive brokers, you’ll get to trade on 120 different markets across 30 countries and you’ll get to vary with 23 currency types. Plus, you can easily enhance your portfolio with the advanced analysis tools they provide.



While Interactive Brokers is for the frequent traders, not everyone would love the chargeable fees they’ve got. For accounts under $100,000, traders have got to earn at least $10 for commissions each month or else they’ll be charged the difference, which can go up to $10. There’s also a chargeable fee of $0.005 per share for the standard platform and traders must be willing to invest at least $2000 and more. All in all, it is a flawless online stock broker platform for traders, but you’ll need to be very active on a daily or weekly basis to make the most out of your investments.

