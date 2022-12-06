Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Benzinga Announces Upcoming Crypto Industry Event in NYC on December 7th - The Future of Crypto

Benzinga, a leading financial news publisher, announces The Future of Crypto Conference, which will take place on December 7, 2022, at Pier Sixty in New York City.


“The Benzinga Future of Crypto Conference in NYC will bring more than 1,000 of the top movers and shakers in the crypto space to your back yard. This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility for all involved,” said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

Why Attend Benzinga’s Future of Crypto Conference

Enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow at an event hosted by Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation. Get priceless insights from the world’s leading crypto investors, all in one place. Hear directly from hundreds of industry insiders and dozens of project creators like Kevin O’Leary, Anthony Scaramucci, Greg Solano, and many more!

About Benzinga’s Future of Crypto Conference

Benzinga’s Future of Crypto Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of crypto entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

