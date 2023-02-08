Banxa and MetaMask Partner to Make it Easier to Access Web3

BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa'' or "The Company"), the leading on-and-off ramp solution for Web3, today announced an integration with ConsenSys’ leading self-custody Web3 wallet, MetaMask, to simplify on-and-off ramping fiat to crypto. On top of global users being able to purchase crypto via standard methods such as credit cards and Apple Pay, this partnership will now allow MetaMask users in Canada to purchase crypto through interbank network Interac with less friction. In addition, MetaMask users in the Netherlands, Australia, South Africa, and Turkey gain new access to Banxa’s crypto on-ramps through local banking infrastructure.