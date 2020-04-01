Banque de France et monnaie digitale : appel à candidature

articles liés
La Banque de France lance un appel à candidature pour des expérimentations de monnaie digitale de banque centrale (MDBC) dans les règlements interbancaires.
L’objectif est de mobiliser les potentialités ouvertes par la technologie pour identifier des cas concrets d’intégration d’une monnaie digitale de banque centrale dans des procédures innovantes d’échange et de règlement d’actifs financiers tokénisés.
Les résultats des expérimentations seront un élément important de la contribution de la Banque de France à la réflexion plus globale conduite par l’Eurosystème sur la mise en place éventuelle d’une MDBC.
Date limite de dépôt des candidatures sous forme numérique : 15/05/2020 à 15h (heure de Paris)
Entretiens avec les candidats dont les dossiers sont éligibles : courant Juin 2020
Sélection des candidatures : 10/07/2020
Lien vers le communiqué
