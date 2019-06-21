Baker McKenzie conseille Accel Partners dans le cadre de l'investissement dans la société PayFit d’un montant total de 70 millions d’euros

articles liés
Créée en 2015, PayFit propose une solution SaaS qui permet aux entreprises de simplifier la gestion de la paie et des déclarations sociales. Initialement positionnée sur la gestion de la paie, PayFit a progressivement intégré de nouvelles briques SIRH pour devenir un outil permettant d’accompagner les employés au quotidien, des congés payés aux notes de frais. Ainsi, chaque salarié dispose d’un espace personnel sur lequel il peut poser ses congés payés et ses RTT, signaler une période de télétravail, ajouter ses notes de frais, renseigner son temps de travail et accéder à ses bulletins de paie. A ce jour, PayFit revendique 3 000 entreprises clientes, dont Heetch, Le Slip Français, Station F, Alan, Doctolib ou encore Big Mamma.
Fondée par Firmin Zocchetto, Florian Fournier et Ghislain de Fontenay, la start-up parisienne a levé 5 millions d’euros en octobre 2016 puis 14 millions d’euros en juillet 2017, notamment auprès d’Accel Partners.
Accel Partners était conseillé par Baker McKenzie avec une équipe menée par Matthieu Grollemund, associé, assisté d’Hélène Parent et de Gautier Valdiguié, collaborateurs.
La société PayFit était conseillée par le cabinet Orrick Rambaud Martel avec Benjamin Cichostepski-Lesage, associé, et Olivier Vuillod, collaborateur.
Eurazeo était conseillé par le cabinet Gide, avec Pierre Karpik, associé, Louis Oudot de Dainville, counsel, et Thomas Lettieri, collaborateur.
Bpifrance était conseillée par Jones Day, avec Renaud Bonnet, associé, et Sandra Baes, collaboratrice.
