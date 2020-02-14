Backbase appoints Thomas Fuss as CTO to build out its Banking-as-a-Service strategy

articles liés
-
Faire monter en compétences ses équipes : la clé d’un management moderne
-
Pourquoi choisir l’actionnariat salarié dans les PME de croissance ?
-
Jean-Charles Boucher, associé RSM, nommé membre du collège de l’Autorité des Normes Comptables
-
ZAGENO Bolsters Leadership with Appointment of CFO, Robert Cruickshank
-
Rapport National sur l’Emploi d’ADP : 4 700 emplois créés dans la Finance depuis le début de l'année, en France
With a proven track record of leading forward-thinking engineering and delivery teams, Thomas will lead Backbase’s overall technology strategy. He will particularly keep a strong focus on leveraging open standards and native cloud technologies to accelerate the development of next generation omni-channel digital banking solutions.
On his appointment, Fuss said: “During my years at Backbase, the industry has evolved rapidly. However, our mission has remained the same – to enable financial institutions to create a superior customer experience. In my new role, I drive Backbase’s technology strategy, architecture and innovation roadmap, with a commitment to enabling our customers’ cloud-based go-to-market strategies. I’m excited to dive in and make great things happen.”
Jouk Pleiter, CEO of Backbase, added: “In the last three years, Thomas has been a major contributor to our technical strategy and has fostered a strong engineering culture at Backbase. Thomas brings a powerful combination of technical credentials and operational experience to this new CTO role. Our cloud platforms are the foundation for our next phase of innovation and growth as a company, and Thomas is the ideal candidate to lead this initiative.”
Prior to joining Backbase, Thomas honed his skills and experience in software engineering and digital transformation at ING Bank, and by co-founding Payconiq, the payment platform. Formerly Backbase’s VP of Technology, Thomas has been the driving force behind numerous digital transformation programmes and strategic product development initiatives inside Backbase.
About Backbase
Backbase’s Digital-First Banking Platform powers seamless customer experiences, unifying data and functionality from core banking systems and innovative fintech partners. We believe it is vital that banks evolve and maintain superior digital experiences in order to retain privileged control of the customer relationship, drive efficiency, stave off new competition and continue to grow.
More than 100 large financials around the world have benefitted from Backbase’s omni-channel, Digital-First Banking Platform, including ABN AMRO, AIB, Barclays, Banamex, Bank United, BNP Paribas, Central1, Citi bank, Citizens bank, CheBanca!, HDFC, Hiscox, IDFC First, KeyBank, Lloyds Banking Group, Metrobank, Navy Federal Credit Union, PostFinance, RBC, Societe Generale and Westpac.
Industry analysts continue to recognize Backbase’s front runner position. Backbase was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave (TM): Digital Banking Engagement Platforms, Q3 2019. The 2019 Ovum Decision Matrix lists Backbase as the Ultimate Digital Banking Platform Market Leader.
On his appointment, Fuss said: “During my years at Backbase, the industry has evolved rapidly. However, our mission has remained the same – to enable financial institutions to create a superior customer experience. In my new role, I drive Backbase’s technology strategy, architecture and innovation roadmap, with a commitment to enabling our customers’ cloud-based go-to-market strategies. I’m excited to dive in and make great things happen.”
Jouk Pleiter, CEO of Backbase, added: “In the last three years, Thomas has been a major contributor to our technical strategy and has fostered a strong engineering culture at Backbase. Thomas brings a powerful combination of technical credentials and operational experience to this new CTO role. Our cloud platforms are the foundation for our next phase of innovation and growth as a company, and Thomas is the ideal candidate to lead this initiative.”
Prior to joining Backbase, Thomas honed his skills and experience in software engineering and digital transformation at ING Bank, and by co-founding Payconiq, the payment platform. Formerly Backbase’s VP of Technology, Thomas has been the driving force behind numerous digital transformation programmes and strategic product development initiatives inside Backbase.
About Backbase
Backbase’s Digital-First Banking Platform powers seamless customer experiences, unifying data and functionality from core banking systems and innovative fintech partners. We believe it is vital that banks evolve and maintain superior digital experiences in order to retain privileged control of the customer relationship, drive efficiency, stave off new competition and continue to grow.
More than 100 large financials around the world have benefitted from Backbase’s omni-channel, Digital-First Banking Platform, including ABN AMRO, AIB, Barclays, Banamex, Bank United, BNP Paribas, Central1, Citi bank, Citizens bank, CheBanca!, HDFC, Hiscox, IDFC First, KeyBank, Lloyds Banking Group, Metrobank, Navy Federal Credit Union, PostFinance, RBC, Societe Generale and Westpac.
Industry analysts continue to recognize Backbase’s front runner position. Backbase was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave (TM): Digital Banking Engagement Platforms, Q3 2019. The 2019 Ovum Decision Matrix lists Backbase as the Ultimate Digital Banking Platform Market Leader.
Chaineum : ICO, STO Boutique
Laurent Leloup : Conseil transformation blockchain
Leloup Partners : Healthcare Investment Banking
Laurent Leloup : Conseil transformation blockchain
Leloup Partners : Healthcare Investment Banking
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.