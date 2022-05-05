Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

BMM Brings Integrity to Blockchain

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) published the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) (https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-maturity-model/).


BMM Brings Integrity to Blockchain
This model was developed over the past two years to give acquisition professionals the tools they need to evaluate blockchain solutions when making purchasing decisions. It also provides a standard to distinguish legitimate blockchain solutions from hype-filled promises. Without this knowledge or framework, acquisition professionals will always choose traditional government contracting partners. The lesser-known, innovative solutions rarely get selected, stifling competition and progress.

The model describes eleven characteristics that should be considered in evaluating any blockchain solution. They are:
- Distribution
- Governance
- Identity Management
- Interoperability
- Performance
- Privacy
- Reliability
- Resilience (Fault Tolerance)
- Security
- Infrastructure Sustainability
- Synchronization

Get BMM Training

The first qualified GBA assessor to lead a BMM team is Mr. Dino Cataldo DELL'ACCIO (www.unjspf.org/person/dino-cataldo-dellaccio/), Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF). He has developed a blockchain solution for the United Nations and was one of the authors of the BMM. The BMM Team will begin formally training new BMM assessors at the GBA Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth Conference (https://gbaglobal.org/2022-bcseg-schedule/) on May 25-27 in Washington, DC. Other events are posted on the BMM Events Calendar (https://gbaglobal.org/events/category/bmm/).

"Many vendors need ways to demonstrate that their solutions are reliable and can be trusted.
They operate in environments lacking integrity and plagued by broken promises, hype, and corruption. The BMM is a way that vendors can differentiate their reliable solutions from those of snake oil salesmen," says Gerard Dache, CEO, GBA.

BMM Assessments Being Schedule Now

The first organization that has registered for a BMM assessment is Axes, a blockchain-based information management platform that licenses actionable intelligence and applications to the global gaming & amusement industry.

For more information about the BMM please visit https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-maturity-model

Jeudi 5 Mai 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Back office – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Chargé.e d’affaires – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Avocat(e)/Conseiller(ère) Juridique Technologies / Blockchain / Web 3.0 – Rolle, Suisse

Offre : Contrôleur financier senior – Fonds de PE (Tiers 1)

Offre : Senior Manager/ Manager Deal Strategy and Execution

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Recrutement : Stage Analyste M&A H/F - Juillet 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Bitfinex Appoints Giles Dixon as Head of Licensing

Dataiku nomme Adam Towns au poste de directeur financier pour piloter la prochaine phase de croissance de l'entreprise

Lombard Odier Investment Managers nomme Ruben Lubowski en tant que Chief Carbon and Environmental Markets Strategist

Freshfields nomme quatre nouveaux counsel à Paris

iXO Private Equity : Hélène-Anaïs Bouscarle Responsable RSE

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Sidetrade dévoile les tendances mondiales de paiements inter-entreprises grâce à son Data Lake provenant de 20,7 millions d’entreprises dans le monde

BMM Brings Integrity to Blockchain

Metavers : HighCo VENTURI lance HighCo METALAND

SeedLegals dépasse le milliard d’euros de financement des start-up

Bitfinex Appoints Giles Dixon as Head of Licensing

Binance obtient l'enregistrement de prestataire de services sur actifs numériques (PSAN) en France

Assurance-vie : que penser des nouveaux fonds solidaires ?

3 étapes pour conserver la confidentialité de vos données

Eversheds Sutherland conseille le groupe EthiFinance dans le cadre de l’acquisition d’Axesor Rating

Les entreprises françaises investirons 174,9 milliards d'€ dans la digitalisation

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Roxe Launches Strategic Partnership with GME

Starquest annonce le premier closing de son nouveau fonds institutionnel dédié à la protection de l’environnement

Ledger s’appuie sur Caption pour permettre à ses salariés de transformer leurs actions en cash

SonarSource, leader du Clean Code, lève 375 M€

DS Avocats conseille le Groupe UnaBiz pour la reprise de la licorne toulousaine, Sigfox