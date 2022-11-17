B2Broker Introduces Centroid-Powered Turnkey Brokerage Solutions





Centroid's technology has the following benefits for businesses:

- With Centroid-based margin accounts, you can manage all the transaction flows from one place and trade with over 1000 products (click



- Clients who opened margin accounts with B2Broker can take advantage of Centroid's advanced



- The Centroid



- Centroid is compatible with trade platforms such as MT4/5, cTrader, etc. Moreover, it supports a broad range of APIs, such as FIX, Web, and other bridge-based methods of integration.



The Centroid Solutions CEO, Cristian Vlasceanu, commented on Centroid Solutions' integration and partnership with B2Broker: "We are excited to partner and offer our solutions to B2Broker, a true market leader, as we share the same desire to continue to innovate, push boundaries and offer the best technology and solutions for customers. It is refreshing to see this, and we are happy that we can help their clients succeed. Through their powerful setup, brokers can benefit from the wide range of multi-asset products offered by B2Broker, and make use of Centroid's connectivity bridge and risk management solutions, which together will give a competitive edge."



Arthur Azizov, the CEO of B2Broker, said: "We believe that all our clients, including brokers, hedge funds, prop trading firms, liquidity providers, PoP LPs, exchanges, and market makers, ought to have access to the best technology available in the market. Centroid has proven its capabilities and gained popularity among many financial institutions. We are delighted to partner with Centroid Solutions as a venue of choice in order to distribute tier 1 liquidity, including the number one Crypto CFD offer to all of our clients, whether you are a starting business or a matured operation."



About B2Broker

In the B2B sector, B2Broker is a highly regarded name. B2Broker offers liquidity in over 800 instruments across all asset classes, including crypto, Forex, and CFDs. Many financial services firms, such as crypto and Forex brokers and exchanges, rely on the company for its technology and liquidity. Besides that, B2Broker offers its clients software solutions aimed at growing their businesses, including a crypto payment processing solution (B2BinPay), white label MT4/5 solutions, B2Core (Trader's Room), B2Trader (Matching Engine), and more.

The company has ten offices situated across Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, with headquarters in Dubai. B2Broker has seven licenses from various regulators (FCA AEMI, CySec, FSA, and so on), which allows it to provide services in more than 50 nations. Besides providing Forex liquidity distribution, the company also provides cryptocurrency, securities, and Forex products and services. Over the years, B2Broker has amassed a large client base among several of the world's most recognizable names in finance.



About Centroid Solutions

Centroid Solutions is a fintech company that focuses on delivering technology solutions and infrastructure to brokers in order to assist them in enhancing their business performance. The company provides broker clients with multi-asset connection technologies, analytical tools, systems for managing risk, complex execution strategies, and P&L optimization services. With Centroid's products, brokers can enhance their product offerings and grow their businesses.

The company is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with many regional offices around the globe, enabling the company to provide customized localized services and solutions to a rapidly expanding client base.

