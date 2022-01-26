B2Broker Group Has Acquired Mauritius FSC Licence to Provide Multi-Asset Brokerage Services

articles liés
B2Broker has secured a licence from Mauritius' Financial Services Commission (FSC), according to the firm.
B2Broker is a leading liquidity and technology provider of solutions to the Forex and financial services industries. B2Prime Services Limited is a subsidiary of the B2Broker Group of Companies, which holds an Investment Dealer licence (Full Service Dealer excluding underwriting /code SEC-2.1, Licence #C117017139) as of November 12, 2021.
Description of the Authorized Activity
B2Prime Services is authorised by the Securities and Exchange Commission to act as an intermediary for customers in the execution of securities transactions on their behalf. Mauritius regulations necessitate the establishment of a multi-asset Prime of Prime (PoP) liquidity provider focused on institutional and professional customers across all financial markets, including derivatives. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are the company's primary financial products (e.g. Forex, metals, commodities, shares, indices).
Briefly About The FSC
Mauritius' Financial Services Commission (FSC) is a financial services regulator that is responsible for overseeing all facets of the financial services industry. It was founded in 2001, according to its mission statement, with the objective of licencing, regulating, monitoring, and overseeing corporate activity in a number of industries in compliance with applicable local legislation. According to the regulator, Mauritius is committed to the long-term growth of the country as a strong and competitive financial services center, with the eventual goal of becoming a worldwide financial hub.
This department's aims include the prevention and detection of crime and malpractice in order to protect members of the public who invest in non-bank financial products, as well as the maintenance of Mauritius' banking system's integrity and stability.
The B2Broker Group of Companies
It is a global brand that has established a strong reputation as one of the most sought-after technology and liquidity providers for Forex and cryptocurrency brokers, cryptocurrency exchanges, and other financial services organizations operating in the business-to-business sector. The firm aids these firms in empowering themselves by providing them with a profitable, transparent, and ethical environment and by connecting them to markets in a timely and cost-effective manner.
B2Broker's offerings include turnkey crypto/Forex broker solutions, crypto/forex/CFD liquidity, B2Core (Trader's Room), crypto payment processing (B2BinPay), MT4/5 white label solutions, B2Trader (Matching Engine), and liquidity on over 800 trading instruments across the whole spectrum of assets.
B2Broker, headquartered in Moscow, has ten offices in eight countries across Russia and the neighbouring regions of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. B2Broker now holds seven licences, including those issued by the FCA, AEMI, the Russian Central Bank, and the Financial Services Commission (FSC). This enables the company to serve clients in over 50 countries by offering forex liquidity distribution and a range of other services to the Forex, cryptocurrency, and securities industries. The firm has amassed a sizable customer base of well-known global financial services companies, and it has lofty ambitions to further increase its global presence and awareness.
"We are proud to add another famous licence to our growing portfolio," Arthur Azizov, CEO and Founder of B2Broker Group, commented. The licence demonstrates our operations' dependability and openness in conformity with the Financial Services Commission's stringent scrutiny, and it further establishes our position as a prominent global fintech player. Regulating the financial services industry is unquestionably the most effective way to ensure the Forex and financial services industries' complete legitimacy, and our recent licence acquisition enables even more clients worldwide to benefit from the highest level of protection offered by one of the world's leading multi-regulated technology and liquidity providers."
B2Broker's horizons have been expanded as a consequence of the acquisition of the newest FSC license, which enables the firm to acquire additional business as part of its ongoing effort to further increase its global reach. Apart from this most recent licence acquisition, the firm is now pursuing a number of further licencing applications with recognized regulatory authorities, which will be completed in 2022.
