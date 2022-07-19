Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Avolta Partners advises Raizers on its sale to Groupe Empruntis

Avolta Partners is delighted to have acted as the sole financial advisor to Raizers on its sale to Groupe Empruntis.


Avolta Partners advises Raizers on its sale to Groupe Empruntis
With more than €240m raised since its creation, Raizers is one of the European leaders in real estate crowdfunding. The company is joining forces with Groupe Empruntis to sustain its future growth and aims to raise over €1bn by 2025.

To support its development, the real estate crowdfunding platform Raizers has joined the Empruntis Group, the leading French credit and insurance brokerage firm.

The Empruntis Group, which has recently been acquired by a new shareholding structure made up of Bridgepoint and Groupe Mentor (Michaux family), is positioning itself in the real estate crowdfunding market with Raizers.

By joining forces with a sector expert such as the Empruntis Group, which includes the networks Empruntis, Partners Finances, ACE, Immopret and PRETUP, Raizers benefits from a large origination network and thus increases its development opportunities both locally and at a European scale.

This new transaction consolidates Avolta Partners’ leadership in the Fintech industry. Other recent transactions in the Fintech industry include Moneytrans (growth equity fundraising), Clearnox (sold to Isabel Group), Dejamobile (sold to MarketPay/Anacap) and Anytime (sold to Orange Bank).

“Avolta Partners helped us reach the best possible outcome in the sale of Raizers. They supported us throughout the whole process with an extremely committed team. Their technical expertise has been decisive in the closing of the transaction.”
Grégoire Linder, CEO at Raizers

“I am delighted to have worked with Gregoire Linder and Maxime Pallain (founders) in their transaction. Given its strong track record of more than 245 financed transactions, Raizers is one of the European leaders in Europe. This transaction with Groupe Empruntis (backed by Bridgepoint) will be extremely beneficial for Raizers development in the coming years.”
Phil Dardier, Senior Partner at Avolta Partners

Avolta Partners Team involved in the deal:
• Philippe Dardier, Senior Partner
• Victor Ebersold, Associate

About Avolta Partners
Paris - London - Brussels - Lisbon - Madrid
With 100 deals executed for €2bn in total over the last 7 years, Avolta Partners is one of the most active Tech M&A advisors in Europe. Based on this expertise, Avolta Partners’ team of 20 people has maximised the value of each and every deal in terms of valuations and overall conditions – this due to its time-tested sectorial methodology and expert negotiating skills.
avoltapartners.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 19 Juillet 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Senior TS – (+2ans) - Paris

ITS Group recrute massivement en 2022

Associate Debt Advisory - Paris

Offre : Contrôleur financier Fonds de PE – (3 – 6 ans) - Paris

L’Etude Bonnard Lawson recherche un(e) AVOCAT(E) DROIT DES SOCIETES

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

DWF renforce sa pratique Restructuring à Paris

Freedom Finance appoints Emma Steeley as CEO as Brian Brodie moves to Chairman

William Blair Bolsters Investment Banking Group With Senior Hires in London

Amber Group Appoints Benjamin Bai as Chief Legal Officer and Global Head of Legal and Compliance

Le Cabinet Rivière Avocats Associés renforce ses équipes avec la cooptation de Cédric Vermuse en qualité d’Associé Junior

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Comment fonctionne un NFT ?

Qu'est-ce qu'un NFT ? - Comprendre les jetons non fongibles

Guide pour l'achat d'Ether

Avantages de l'acceptation des paiements en Ether

Les entreprises qui acceptent l’Ether en 2022

Avolta Partners advises Raizers on its sale to Groupe Empruntis

Comment faire face aux cybermenaces en vacances ?

Deel lance “Global Payroll”, sa fonctionnalité de gestion de la paie à l’international

Fichiers des écritures comptables : Talenz Audit lance une offre d’analyse la plus avancée du marché !

Crypto & Finance Forum 2022 de l’Adan : une nouvelle édition qui consacre le rôle de la France dans la structuration de la crypto en Europe

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Sumsub’s customers can now benefit from fast and efficient identity verification coupled with strong anti-fraud protection

Le Métavers : un nouveau canal de la relation client... et sans doute bien davantage

Crypto & Finance Forum 2022 de l’Adan : une nouvelle édition qui consacre le rôle de la France dans la structuration de la crypto en Europe

Hero lève 12,4M€ pour développer sa plateforme de paiement et de financement à destination du B2B

11th Swiss Payment Forum: Our Future in the Metaverse