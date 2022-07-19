Avolta Partners advises Raizers on its sale to Groupe Empruntis

With more than €240m raised since its creation, Raizers is one of the European leaders in real estate crowdfunding. The company is joining forces with Groupe Empruntis to sustain its future growth and aims to raise over €1bn by 2025.



To support its development, the real estate crowdfunding platform Raizers has joined the Empruntis Group, the leading French credit and insurance brokerage firm.



The Empruntis Group, which has recently been acquired by a new shareholding structure made up of Bridgepoint and Groupe Mentor (Michaux family), is positioning itself in the real estate crowdfunding market with Raizers.



By joining forces with a sector expert such as the Empruntis Group, which includes the networks Empruntis, Partners Finances, ACE, Immopret and PRETUP, Raizers benefits from a large origination network and thus increases its development opportunities both locally and at a European scale.



This new transaction consolidates Avolta Partners’ leadership in the Fintech industry. Other recent transactions in the Fintech industry include Moneytrans (growth equity fundraising), Clearnox (sold to Isabel Group), Dejamobile (sold to MarketPay/Anacap) and Anytime (sold to Orange Bank).



“Avolta Partners helped us reach the best possible outcome in the sale of Raizers. They supported us throughout the whole process with an extremely committed team. Their technical expertise has been decisive in the closing of the transaction.”

Grégoire Linder, CEO at Raizers



“I am delighted to have worked with Gregoire Linder and Maxime Pallain (founders) in their transaction. Given its strong track record of more than 245 financed transactions, Raizers is one of the European leaders in Europe. This transaction with Groupe Empruntis (backed by Bridgepoint) will be extremely beneficial for Raizers development in the coming years.”

Phil Dardier, Senior Partner at Avolta Partners



Avolta Partners Team involved in the deal:

• Philippe Dardier, Senior Partner

• Victor Ebersold, Associate



