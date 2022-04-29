Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Avocat(e)/Conseiller(ère) Juridique Technologies / Blockchain / Web 3.0 – Rolle, Suisse

Nous sommes actuellement à la recherche d'un(e) collaborateur(rice) ou d'un(e) conseiller(ère) juridique pour rejoindre notre département des technologies au bureau de Bonnard Lawson à Rolle, en Suisse.


Date de début : Juin 2022 ou à convenir.
Le(la) candidat(e) doit avoir les compétences suivantes :

• Une compréhension approfondie de la technologie blockchain en général, des crypto-actifs, des projets de finance décentralisée, des NFTs et du Web 3.0, ou la volonté de rapidement acquérir une telle compréhension.
• Être familier(ère) avec le cadre juridique suisse en matière de registres distribués, de protection des données et le droit des contrats ;
• Une expérience préalable dans un cabinet d'avocats ou de conseil est un avantage ;
• Une expérience préalable dans ce domaine spécifique, qu'elle soit professionnelle ou universitaire, est un avantage ;
• Être capable d’analyser rapidement les documents commerciaux (pitchs, white papers, tokenomics) pour identifier les informations pertinentes ;
• Être à l'aise avec la rédaction d'avis juridiques et de contrats divers ;
• Être capable d'acquérir une vision globale des projets tout en étant détaillé et méticuleux ;
• Avoir d'excellentes compétences rédactionnelles en anglais et en français ;
• Être capable de travailler de façon autonome et avoir d'excellentes aptitudes à la gestion des tâches ;
• Être passionné par les nouvelles technologies et sortir des sentiers battus.

Ce que nous offrons :

• Cabinet d'avocats suisse avec une exposition internationale (bureaux à Dubaï, Shanghai, Hong Kong et Paris) ;
• Vaste variété de cas permettant une formation polyvalente et un défi constant ;
• Opportunités de développement ;
• Environnement de travail dynamique et convivial ;
• Espace de travail agréable avec vue sur le lac ;
• Flexibilité dans l'organisation de votre travail.
• Conditions attrayantes.

Veuillez envoyer votre candidature, accompagnée de tous les documents requis (lettre de motivation, curriculum vitae, notes, diplômes et si d’application, certificats de travail) à l'attention de Me Florian Ducommun, par courriel uniquement : fd@bonnard-lawson.com.
Votre candidature sera traitée de manière strictement confidentielle.

----------------------------

ASSOCIATE/LEGAL COUNSEL
Technology Law / Blockchain / Web 3.0 – Rolle, Switzerland

We are currently recruiting a associate or legal counsel to join our technology department at Bonnard Lawson’s office in Rolle, Switzerland.

Start date: June 2022 or to be discussed
The candidate should have the following skills:

• An in-depth understanding of blockchain technology in general, crypto assets, decentralized finance projects, NFTs and web 3, or willingness to quickly acquire such;
• Be familiar with the Swiss DLT legal framework, data protection and contract law;
• Be familiar with Swiss corporate law;
• Have excellent drafting skills in English and French;
• Previous experience in a law firm or a consulting firm is a plus;
• Previous experience in that specific area, whether professional or academic, is a plus;
• Be able to quickly find and screen through project materials (pitches, white papers, tokenomics) to identify relevant information.
• Be at ease with drafting of legal assessments and various agreements;
• Be able to grasp a general view of projects while being detailed and rigorous;
• Be able to work independently and have excellent task management skills.
• Be passionate about technologies and think out of the box.

What we offer:
• Swiss law firm with international exposure (offices in Dubai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Paris);
• Vast variety of projects allowing a constant challenge;
• Development opportunities;
• Dynamic and friendly working environment;
• Pleasant workspace with lake view;
• Flexibility in the organization of your work;
• Attractive conditions.

Please send your application, with all required documents (application, curriculum vitae, grades, degree and if applicable, work certificates) to the attention of Me Florian Ducommun, by email only: fd@bonnard-lawson.com.
Your application will be held strictly confidential.


------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Vendredi 29 Avril 2022

