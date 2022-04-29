Avocat(e)/Conseiller(ère) Juridique Technologies / Blockchain / Web 3.0 – Rolle, Suisse Nous sommes actuellement à la recherche d'un(e) collaborateur(rice) ou d'un(e) conseiller(ère) juridique pour rejoindre notre département des technologies au bureau de Bonnard Lawson à Rolle, en Suisse.

Date de début : Juin 2022 ou à convenir.

Le(la) candidat(e) doit avoir les compétences suivantes :



• Une compréhension approfondie de la technologie blockchain en général, des crypto-actifs, des projets de finance décentralisée, des NFTs et du Web 3.0, ou la volonté de rapidement acquérir une telle compréhension.

• Être familier(ère) avec le cadre juridique suisse en matière de registres distribués, de protection des données et le droit des contrats ;

• Une expérience préalable dans un cabinet d'avocats ou de conseil est un avantage ;

• Une expérience préalable dans ce domaine spécifique, qu'elle soit professionnelle ou universitaire, est un avantage ;

• Être capable d’analyser rapidement les documents commerciaux (pitchs, white papers, tokenomics) pour identifier les informations pertinentes ;

• Être à l'aise avec la rédaction d'avis juridiques et de contrats divers ;

• Être capable d'acquérir une vision globale des projets tout en étant détaillé et méticuleux ;

• Avoir d'excellentes compétences rédactionnelles en anglais et en français ;

• Être capable de travailler de façon autonome et avoir d'excellentes aptitudes à la gestion des tâches ;

• Être passionné par les nouvelles technologies et sortir des sentiers battus.



Ce que nous offrons :



• Cabinet d'avocats suisse avec une exposition internationale (bureaux à Dubaï, Shanghai, Hong Kong et Paris) ;

• Vaste variété de cas permettant une formation polyvalente et un défi constant ;

• Opportunités de développement ;

• Environnement de travail dynamique et convivial ;

• Espace de travail agréable avec vue sur le lac ;

• Flexibilité dans l'organisation de votre travail.

• Conditions attrayantes.



Veuillez envoyer votre candidature, accompagnée de tous les documents requis (lettre de motivation, curriculum vitae, notes, diplômes et si d’application, certificats de travail) à l'attention de Me Florian Ducommun, par courriel uniquement :

Votre candidature sera traitée de manière strictement confidentielle.



----------------------------



ASSOCIATE/LEGAL COUNSEL

Technology Law / Blockchain / Web 3.0 – Rolle, Switzerland



We are currently recruiting a associate or legal counsel to join our technology department at Bonnard Lawson’s office in Rolle, Switzerland.



Start date: June 2022 or to be discussed

The candidate should have the following skills:



• An in-depth understanding of blockchain technology in general, crypto assets, decentralized finance projects, NFTs and web 3, or willingness to quickly acquire such;

• Be familiar with the Swiss DLT legal framework, data protection and contract law;

• Be familiar with Swiss corporate law;

• Have excellent drafting skills in English and French;

• Previous experience in a law firm or a consulting firm is a plus;

• Previous experience in that specific area, whether professional or academic, is a plus;

• Be able to quickly find and screen through project materials (pitches, white papers, tokenomics) to identify relevant information.

• Be at ease with drafting of legal assessments and various agreements;

• Be able to grasp a general view of projects while being detailed and rigorous;

• Be able to work independently and have excellent task management skills.

• Be passionate about technologies and think out of the box.



What we offer:

• Swiss law firm with international exposure (offices in Dubai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Paris);

• Vast variety of projects allowing a constant challenge;

• Development opportunities;

• Dynamic and friendly working environment;

• Pleasant workspace with lake view;

• Flexibility in the organization of your work;

• Attractive conditions.



Please send your application, with all required documents (application, curriculum vitae, grades, degree and if applicable, work certificates) to the attention of Me Florian Ducommun, by email only:

Your application will be held strictly confidential.



• Une compréhension approfondie de la technologie blockchain en général, des crypto-actifs, des projets de finance décentralisée, des NFTs et du Web 3.0, ou la volonté de rapidement acquérir une telle compréhension.• Être familier(ère) avec le cadre juridique suisse en matière de registres distribués, de protection des données et le droit des contrats ;• Une expérience préalable dans un cabinet d'avocats ou de conseil est un avantage ;• Une expérience préalable dans ce domaine spécifique, qu'elle soit professionnelle ou universitaire, est un avantage ;• Être capable d’analyser rapidement les documents commerciaux (pitchs, white papers, tokenomics) pour identifier les informations pertinentes ;• Être à l'aise avec la rédaction d'avis juridiques et de contrats divers ;• Être capable d'acquérir une vision globale des projets tout en étant détaillé et méticuleux ;• Avoir d'excellentes compétences rédactionnelles en anglais et en français ;• Être capable de travailler de façon autonome et avoir d'excellentes aptitudes à la gestion des tâches ;• Être passionné par les nouvelles technologies et sortir des sentiers battus.• Cabinet d'avocats suisse avec une exposition internationale (bureaux à Dubaï, Shanghai, Hong Kong et Paris) ;• Vaste variété de cas permettant une formation polyvalente et un défi constant ;• Opportunités de développement ;• Environnement de travail dynamique et convivial ;• Espace de travail agréable avec vue sur le lac ;• Flexibilité dans l'organisation de votre travail.• Conditions attrayantes.Veuillez envoyer votre candidature, accompagnée de tous les documents requis (lettre de motivation, curriculum vitae, notes, diplômes et si d’application, certificats de travail) à l'attention de Me Florian Ducommun, par courriel uniquement : fd@bonnard-lawson.com Votre candidature sera traitée de manière strictement confidentielle.----------------------------We are currently recruiting a associate or legal counsel to join our technology department at Bonnard Lawson’s office in Rolle, Switzerland.• An in-depth understanding of blockchain technology in general, crypto assets, decentralized finance projects, NFTs and web 3, or willingness to quickly acquire such;• Be familiar with the Swiss DLT legal framework, data protection and contract law;• Be familiar with Swiss corporate law;• Have excellent drafting skills in English and French;• Previous experience in a law firm or a consulting firm is a plus;• Previous experience in that specific area, whether professional or academic, is a plus;• Be able to quickly find and screen through project materials (pitches, white papers, tokenomics) to identify relevant information.• Be at ease with drafting of legal assessments and various agreements;• Be able to grasp a general view of projects while being detailed and rigorous;• Be able to work independently and have excellent task management skills.• Be passionate about technologies and think out of the box.• Swiss law firm with international exposure (offices in Dubai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Paris);• Vast variety of projects allowing a constant challenge;• Development opportunities;• Dynamic and friendly working environment;• Pleasant workspace with lake view;• Flexibility in the organization of your work;• Attractive conditions.Please send your application, with all required documents (application, curriculum vitae, grades, degree and if applicable, work certificates) to the attention of Me Florian Ducommun, by email only: fd@bonnard-lawson.com Your application will be held strictly confidential.

------------------------------------------------------------------------



Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.

L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.











Articles similaires < > Offre : Contrôleur financier senior – Fonds de PE (Tiers 1) Offre : Senior Manager/ Manager Deal Strategy and Execution Offre : Manager - Senior Manager M&A Ops-Value Creation