Auros Completes US$17m Fundraising Round, Bringing Greater Liquidity And Resilience To Crypto Markets

Established in 2019, Auros’ proprietary technology stack was developed specifically for trading and market making of digital assets. Its team comprises veterans with decades of trading and technology development experience across all major asset classes. Today, Auros is a Strategic Market Making partner for dozens of web3 projects and a leading liquidity provider to more than 30 major centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency trading venues, covering thousands of individual instruments.



This latest funding round will accelerate Auros’ mission to support builders in the web3 ecosystem through further expansion of its Strategic Market Making business, which aims to create healthy, liquid markets for all of its partners. Auros will also use the funds to continue scaling its Derivatives Solutions business, where projects, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), miners, and accredited institutions can gain access to yield, protection and participation structures from a trusted, market-leading provider.



“This strategic partnership with VivCourt and Bit Digital will place Auros in a strong position to build upon our best-in-class market making offering, grow our Derivatives Solutions business and continue to expand market share in our core HFT arbitrage and relative value strategies. We are excited for the opportunities that this major milestone will bring and look forward to growing alongside all of our new partners” says Ben Roth, Co-Founder and Chief Investments Officer of Auros.



“We are thoroughly impressed by what the Auros team has been able to accomplish since their inception 4 years ago. Under the leadership of its founders Ben and Brendan, Auros has developed into a market leader in the crypto space and is well-positioned for the industry’s next stage of growth. Our two firms have complementary skill sets and unique attributes that will generate sustained synergies, leading to significant value creation for all stakeholders. All of us at Vivienne Court are delighted to be embarking on this journey with them” says Marcel Klooss, Co-Founder of Vivienne Court.



“Bit Digital’s investment in Auros underscores our confidence in the firm’s robust infrastructure and its ability to complement our core business. Through unique yield generation opportunities and bespoke hedging solutions, Auros is able to provide sophisticated support to Bit Digital whilst also working to bring much needed liquidity and market making capabilities to the industry. This is key to fostering a healthy and dynamic digital assets ecosystem. The team’s deep derivatives background and expertise across technology and finance also bring the necessary capabilities to cater to our growing business needs. We are excited to have Auros as a strategic, institutional-quality partner and unlock more synergies together” says Samir Tabar, Chief Strategy Officer of Bit Digital Inc.



By combining its proprietary high frequency trading strategies with an innovative partnership-based approach, Auros now accounts for a significant proportion of global cryptocurrency volume and will continue to redefine liquidity provision and foster sustainable growth in the digital assets industry.



About Auros

Auros is a leading crypto-native algorithmic trading and market-making firm with operations worldwide and offices in Hong Kong and New York. As one of the market's largest participants, Auros combines sophisticated pricing models and state-of-the-art execution capabilities to generate billions of dollars in daily notional turnover across dozens of centralized and decentralized trading venues. Its unique partnership-based approach to external liquidity provision has rapidly established the firm as a go-to market maker for token projects and exchanges, delivering unmatched services while fostering sustainable growth in the digital assets industry. The team brings a breadth of experience across digital assets, derivatives trading, and structuring, allowing them to develop creative solutions for partners through their Derivatives Solutions offering.



About Vivienne Court Trading

Vivienne Court Trading Pty Ltd (VivCourt) is a trading company headquartered in Sydney Australia, with offices in Brisbane, Melbourne, Amsterdam and Zurich. Founded in 2011, VivCourt trades a wide variety of products on global financial markets across multiple asset classes and all geographies.

True to its tagline 'Making money to make a difference', VivCourt believes that a business does not need to have profit as its sole objective to be a highly profitable business. After costs and bonus payments, all profits flow back to the social sector. Our bottom line: VivCourt invests in staff; staff invest in for-purpose organisations; for-purpose organisations invest in society.



About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a sustainability focused generator of digital assets headquartered in New York City. Our mining operations are located in North America.