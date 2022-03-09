Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

Atlas announces market expansion and sustainability plans, as the company doubles down on Web3

Plans include achieving 3X geographical expansion and 100% green energy by 2024.


Atlas announces market expansion and sustainability plans, as the company doubles down on Web3
Atlas Technology Management (Atlas), the Singapore headquartered technology group and one of the world's largest next-generation computing infrastructure-as-a-service providers, has announced its expansion plans as part of its move to double down on its strategy to become a leader in Web 3.0 computing infrastructure.

Web 3.0 is the next chapter of the internet underpinned by blockchain technology and characterized by distributed computing, autonomous and intelligent models of operation. Atlas has long been a leader in the building cutting-edge infrastructure solutions in high performance and application specific computing to support the development of Web 3.0. Its comprehensive service offering includes ASIC computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware and software, API support as well as storage.

Atlas has witnessed rapid growth over the past year and recently opened new offices in Dubai and Norway. Building on this momentum, the company plans to further expand its coverage in nine countries and regions to over 30 in the next five years. This will give Atlas second-to-none coverage in supporting the Web 3.0 transformation of enterprises and partners anywhere in the world.

Climate change is one of humanity's biggest challenges and tackling it is the responsibility of every company. Given the need to deliver high performance computing and infrastructure to support the development of Web 3.0, minimizing its environmental impact is essential to its future success. Atlas upholds the belief in "tech for good" and is fully committed to contributing to the sustainable development of Web 3.0. For this reason, Atlas will adopt 75% green energy by 2022, 90% by 2023 and ultimately reaching 100% by 2024.

Furthermore, Atlas is in partnership discussions to explore advanced technologies and operation mechanisms such as under-water data centers, to enable progressive and sustainable development of Web 3.0. A pilot under-water data centre is projected to launch in the second half of 2022.

Raymond Yuan, Founder and Chairman of Atlas, said, "The internet is at a point akin to the early days of cloud computing where unimaginable value is waiting to be unlocked in its next chapter, Web 3.0. This will be defined by a new economic paradigm and emerging technologies that will enable new business models. As an early mover the space, we have the experience and resources to build the infrastructure necessary to support the sustainable development in Web 3.0. Our announcement today is about doubling down our focus and resources to accelerate Web 3.0's development and unlock new growth opportunities for our partners."

About Atlas
Atlas is a Singapore headquartered technology group offering a broad range of value-added services including application specific computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support and storage to drive and maintain the Web 3.0 ecosystem.
Atlas is committed to be a global leading next-generation computing infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency and stability to drive the Web 3.0 evolution. It has committed to adopt 100% green energy to power its computing operations by 2024.
The company operates high performance computing facilities in Central Asia, Europe, and North America with further plans to expand in other regions. It is one of the largest companies in application specific computing (ASIC).

SOURCE Atlas Technology Management Pte. Ltd

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mercredi 9 Mars 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offer: Investment Analyst Intern Position – Vauban Infrastructure Partners – Munich

Offre : Stage Analyste Fund management (F/H)

Offer: Internship - Private Equity – London

Offre : Analyste Investissement & Recherche (stage)

Offre : Stagiaire – Analyste Private Equity (6 mois)

ABAS France annonce 20 recrutements en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

STAGE – Analyste Capital Investissement

Stage - Assistant Gérant d’Actifs – 5/6 mois

Internship - AXA VENTURE PARTNERS - Venture Capital Analyst - July 2022

Offre de Stage Private Equity - Axio Capital

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Judicaël Lefebvre devient Chief Impact Officer de BDO France

Le cabinet Bignon Lebray nomme deux counsels : Louis Vallet et Paul Brisset

Shearman & Sterling a accueilli très récemment à Paris une équipe de quatre associés : Xavier Norlain, Jeremy Scemama, Maud Manon et Matthieu Lampel

FTPA coopte Romain Lantourne en qualité d’associé

François Sabaté devient Directeur Général d’I&S Adviser

Visa Appoints Jennifer Como as Head of Investor Relations

Josh Rayner Joins Hut 8 Mining as VP of Sales

Capital.com appoints ex-IG Group director to steer UK business

BD Multimédia : une entrée remarquée sur le marché des NFT

emlyon business school lance un Executive MBA online

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Atlas announces market expansion and sustainability plans, as the company doubles down on Web3

DecentWorld – Creating the Metaverse Reality with Swiss Precision

Atlan Raises $50M Series B led by Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia and Insight to Build a Collaboration Hub for Data Teams

Likvidi Launches Digital Carbon Credit Trading Platform

A strategic partnership between Sumo x LHoFT x VIZZ x Farvest to democratise the use of NFTs at ICT Spring

Libeo s’associe au cabinet d’audit Exco Fiduciaire du Sud-Ouest (Exco FSO) pour proposer aux entreprises le paiement des factures en un clic

Forter lance Smart Payments pour aider les entreprises à accroître leur taux de conversion et les recettes générées par le commerce numérique

Fortino Capital investit dans Bonitasoft

Melting Capital dévoile sa dernière fusée technologique “Cosmic Data”

Ocode, le leader du NFT physique, annonce avoir distribué 12 millions de codes pour identifier les objets en 2021

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Offre : Analyste Investissement & Recherche (stage)

Secteur bancaire européen : les comptes de Swift*

Economie circulaire du CO2 : CarbonWorks lève 11M€

Cikaba lève 2,3M€ pour accélérer sa croissance au service de la prévention des risques au travail

Vesta Equity Launches Global Real Estate NFT Marketplace on Algorand

Création de KOPPER, le cabinet d’avocats qui accompagne la croissance des entreprises en France et à l’international

ABAS France annonce 20 recrutements en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

Baker McKenzie conseille Bizlink sur l'acquisition de Leoni pour 450M€

Blockpass and Crypto.com Partner to Expand Reach and Build Identity NFT System

Crypto-monnaies : quelles opportunités pour les banques ?